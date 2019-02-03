Margot Robbie Shows Off Toned Abs & Lithe Legs In Dazzling Appearance As Harley Quinn

Earlier this week, DC Comics fans got their first look at the return of their beloved Suicide Squad supervillain, Harley Quinn. The crazed criminal girlfriend of the notorious Joker is coming back on the big screen in 2020, in the epic all-female sequel Birds of Prey.

On Monday, Margot Robbie – who first broke the news in September of 2018 that she would reprise her role as the crazy former psychiatrist Harleen Quinzel – took to Instagram to share a glam-filled behind-the-scenes snap, in which she unveiled the new look of the colorful Harley Quinn, as reported by the Inquisitr.

On Friday, the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actress donned her Harley Quinn uniform once again in a brand-new set of photos captured on set, the Daily Mail is reporting.

The snapshots showed the Australian beauty making a dazzling appearance onto the Los Angeles set where Birds of Prey is currently being filmed. The I, Tonya star flaunted her incredibly toned figure in a Harley Quinn-style costume, showing plenty of skin and appearing to be in a great mood as she portrayed her eccentric character in a series of quirky scenes.

In the photos, the gorgeous actress rocked a tiny pastel pink crop top that showed off her toned abs. Robbie also showcased her lithe legs by walking around in a skimpy pair of frayed hot pants, which are decorated in Harley’s iconic stars-and-stripes pattern.

The stunning Margot Robbie topped off her Harley Quinn look with a PVC jacket adorned with a multitude of colored tassels. The actress also wore a pair of mismatched sequined ankle boots, and styled her blonde tresses into differently-colored bunches, sporting the trademark Harley Quinn pink-and-green streaks.

The new photos pull all the attention toward Robbie’s toned, supple legs, which were emblazoned with fake tattoos — something that the original Instagram post failed to reveal.

The new photos taken on set show the actress rocking a chunky silver chain choker, the same one that she wore in the Instagram snap. Robbie completed her Harley Quinn look with the famous black-heart face tattoo and showcased her beautiful features with a slash of blood-red lipstick.

Birds of Prey follows the story of Harley Quinn after she splits up with the Joker, as she goes on a personal quest of self-discovery. The sequel, whose full title is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), sees the demented doctor team up with three female superheroes — Black Canary, Huntress, and Renee Montoya (played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez, respectively).

Aside from starring in the sequel, Margot Robbie is also one of the movie’s producers. Among the production companies working on Birds of Prey is LuckyChap Entertainment, which the actress runs together with her husband, director Tom Ackerley.

“The female roles are always a catalyst for the male story, and that’s unsatisfying. So, I was like, ‘Well, we’ll start making our own films, because we can’t just sit around forever and wait for them to come along,'” she said in a recent interview with Radio Times.

The movie hits theaters on January 7, 2020.