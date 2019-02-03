Chris Pratt Dishes On Wedding Plans With Fiance Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have only been engaged for three weeks but the couple is already hearing wedding bells.

The two have already talked about what their dream ceremony would be like and have even picked out a wedding theme, the Daily Mail is reporting. According to the media outlet, Pratt is planning to sweep his fiancée off her feet with a winter-themed wedding.

The 39-year-old actor – who was just at the premiere of his latest film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, in Westwood, California – revealed the theme of his upcoming wedding with the 29-year-old author during an interview with Us Weekly.

Although he didn’t specify whether they had agreed on a date yet, Pratt did, however, let slip that he and Katherine are planning to tie the knot either during the fall season or in winter.

“A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and, you know, we’ve got a lot to get done,” he told Us Weekly.

In addition, Pratt said that his 6-year-old on, Jack, is completely on board with the wedding plans. The Jurassic World star told the magazine that his son – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris – is “so thrilled” about the engagement.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger had only been dating for just seven months when Pratt popped the question on January 14, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Katherine Schwarzenegger – who is daughter to the famous Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger – immediately said yes and the two announced their engagement on Instagram with a sweet post that celebrated their love.

The actor went all out when he proposed to his fiancée and prepared a romantic speech to declare his love for her. Katherine was later photographed wearing a stunning engagement ring — a romantic oval diamond on a thin simple band, estimated to cost up to $550,000, according to People magazine.

The whirlwind romance between Chris and Katherine has been followed by the media ever since the two were first spotted on a date last summer. Earlier this week, the lovebirds were photographed in London, where they stepped out for a very elegant date night at Soho House Member’s Club, per the Evening Standard.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Guardians Of The Galaxy star is already thinking about having “lots of kids” with his bride-to-be. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about his life goals and said that he wanted to work less and dedicate more time to his family — and to life’s simpler pleasures, such as “catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”