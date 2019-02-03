Weekly Spoilers For ‘Bold And The Beautiful’: Zoe Questions Flo While Hope Experiences A Turnaround

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 4 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will unknowingly meet and hold her daughter for the first time. Family and friends will also begin noticing the uncanny resemblance between Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas.) In the meantime, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) will begin picking up the pieces now that her father Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) has left Los Angeles, and stumble across a key piece of evidence linking her father to a baby switch, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, February 4 – Hope Logan Spencer Instantly Connects With Baby

Bold and the Beautiful fans saw how Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) put the baby in Hope’s arms, per Inquisitr. Hope instantly became tearful and spoilers say that she will feel an instant connection with the child she does not know is hers.

Zoe will be stunned when she hears that Reese is leaving Los Angeles. Just as she was beginning to trust that he really cares about her, he will abandon her yet again. The doctor will be returning to London after paying his debt collectors the $200,000 he owes them. As he told Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), disaster seems to follow him and he does not want to jeopardize Zoe’s future.

Tuesday, February 5 – Zoe Buckingham Questions Florence Fulton

Ridge is still suspicious of how the adoption took place and he will interrogate Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Steffy about what occurred.

Zoe is still shocked about her father suddenly leaving Los Angeles, but she is also suspicious of his recent behavior. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will go to his apartment to search for clues about why he left in such a hurry. Once there, she will come face-to-face with Flo.

Wednesday, February 6 – Brooke Interrogates Steffy

Zoe tries to find out who this mysterious woman is, but Flo keeps evading her questions. Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) swore her to secrecy. He impressed upon her that nobody must know their secret.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will also question Steffy about how Taylor learned about the baby’s birth mother.

Thursday, February 7 – Liam Feels Guilty About Beth’s Death

Liam will finally break down in tears and tell Hope that he feels as if he let her and Beth down not being present at the birth. It appears as if Liam feels guilty about the fact that his daughter did not make it.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will visit the new addition to Steffy’s family. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that even they will mention that Kelly and Phoebe look so much alike.

Friday, February 8 – Zoe Makes A Shocking Discovery

Something doesn’t add up about Flo’s story, and Zoe will pay her another visit. This time Zoe will stumble upon the truth and her whole world will be turned upside down.

Hope asks Liam to take her to visit Steffy’s baby.