Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Reveals His Thoughts On Daughter Katherine’s Engagement To Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger became engaged in January after about seven months of dating. While many people have publicly wished the happy couple the best, including the Jurassic World star’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, fans have been waiting to hear what the bride-to-be’s famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has to say.

Extra host Mario Lopez finally got the Terminator star’s opinion in an interview posted on YouTube last week.

Lopez started the chat by shaking Arnold’s hand and congratulating him on his daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

“That was really fantastic,” said the 71-year-old actor.

“She is so happy, and they both are so happy. As I said to him, he is such a likable guy. I love Chris — he’s fantastic.”

Lopez then asked the former governor of California if it was true that Pratt asked him for his blessing before popping the question to Katherine, who is his oldest child.

Arnold told him that it was indeed true because the “wonderful guy” wanted to do it the “traditional way.”

“They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them all the best of luck,” he summed up his feelings.

In June of 2018, rumors of a romance between 39-year-old Pratt and 29-year-old Katherine began to spark. However, the Parks and Recreation alum was still officially wed to Mom actress Anna Faris even though they had been separated since August of 2017. The couple had been married since 2009, and share a son together, 6-year-old Jack.

A month after the finalization of the divorce in November of 2018, Pratt made his relationship with Katherine Instagram official.

On December 13, the Maverick and Me writer’s birthday, he uploaded a six-picture collage to the social media site featuring four snapshots of his girlfriend smiling and two of them together. In the caption, he gushed about her grin and their time together, and said that he was “thrilled” that God put Katherine in his life.

Then, on January 14, Pratt revealed that they are taking their relationship to the next level when he announced their engagement on Instagram.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he captioned a photo of the two embracing and in which her new diamond ring is on full display.

In late January, Pratt told Entertainment Tonight that he is a “lucky man” and that he hopes to have “lots of kids” in the future.