Jussie Smollett Fights Back Tears During First Public Appearance Since Attack

Jussie Smollett made his first official public appearance following the shocking attack on him earlier this week. The Empire actor performed for a 400-person crowd at a club this weekend, and opened up about the attack.

According to a report by Variety, Jussie Smollett is mad and driven. The actor and singer spoke out about his attack after he was jumped by two men wearing ski masks in Chicago earlier this week.

Smollett claims that he had to do the club performance, because he couldn’t “let the motherf***ers win” by canceling the show.

“I have so many words on my heart. The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all… l will always stand for love. I will never stand for anything other than that. Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. And I hope that you all will stand with me. So now… let’s do it,” Jussie told the crowd.

The actor then went on to reveal that he was sure that his lawyer wouldn’t be happy about him talking about the incident, but he wanted to set some of the false rumors straight.

Jussie Smollett then revealed to fans that his ribs were bruised following the attack, but not broken as some rumors suggested. He says he went to the doctor following the attack, but was not hospitalized, and then revealed that he wouldn’t stand for the terrible situation that he was put in by his attackers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jussie was reportedly attacked on the streets of Chicago in the middle of the night. Two men wearing masks allegedly got the actor’s attention by calling out gay and racial slurs to him.

The assailants then began to hit Smollett with their hands, poured a chemical substance rumored to be bleach on him, and put a noose around his neck before fleeing the scene. It’s also been reported that the men mentioned, “MAGA,” which is an acronym for President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Jussie had also reportedly gotten a threatening letter before the attack that had both racial and homophobic speech included. However, he had decided against having any extra security with him.

Fans, friends, family, and other stars have spoken out in love and support of Jussie since the attack. Meanwhile, police are still investigating the crime.

Fans can see more of Jussie Smollett by following him on social media, or watching him on Empire, which airs Wednesday nights on Fox.