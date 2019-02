Directors Guild Of America Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Alfonso Curaon, Ben Stiller, and Bill Hader were among the directors who went home with an award.

The 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards were handed out on Saturday, February 2. The ceremony took place at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California.

Comedian and actress Aisha Tyler hosted the event, which honored both film and television directors. Presenters included Mahershala Ali, Christian Bale, Topher Grace, Quincy Jones, Viggo Mortensen, Sarah Paulson, Jordan Peele, Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Octavia Spencer, John David Washington, and Constance Wu.

A Star Is Born director Bradley Cooper, who was in attendance, lost both of the awards he was nominated for — Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film and Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film. Spike Lee, who was also at the event, lost out in the latter category as well. The winner? Roma’s Alfonso Curaon.

Backstage, Curaon told Deadline that the best part of winning the award was having it presented to him by Guillermo del Toro, his longtime collaborator and friend.

“It’s just one of those things that are completely unreal. It’s one of those miracles of life. Your brother, not only in life, but also in film, is the one giving you the award,” he proudly said.

Alfonso Cuarón Wins For Best Feature at DGA: “It’s One of Those Miracles Of Life” https://t.co/7YYHPuMp2G pic.twitter.com/1TK18joHqM — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2019

Surprisingly, for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series, Barry star Bill Hader won the award for directing his own TV show. The other directors in the category only worked on two different programs, though, so they may have just canceled each other out — Donald Glover and Hiro Murai were both nominated for Atlanta, and Daniel Palladino and his wife, Amy Sherman-Palladino, were nominated for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Here is the complete list of winners at the 71st Annual Directors Guild of America Awards:

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Alfonso Curaon — Roma (Netflix)

Unit Production Manager: Ana Hernandez

First Assistant Director: Rene U. Villareal

Second Assistant Director: Maria Dioni

Second Second Assistant Directors: Luis Fernando Vásquez, Julian “Chico” Valdes

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film

Bo Burnham — Eighth Grade(A24)

First Assistant Director: Dan Taggatz

Second Assistant Director: Vic Coram

Second Second Assistant Director: Evelyn Fogleman

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Adam McKay — Succession,“Celebration” (HBO)

Unit Production Manager: Regina Heyman

First Assistant Director: Amy Lauritsen

Second Assistant Director: Scott Bowers

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Location Managers: Michael Kriaris, Patty Carey

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Bill Hader — Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)

Unit Production Managers: Mark Tobey, Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Dale Stern

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Gritzer

Second Second Assistant Director: Chris Riddle

Additional Second Assistant Director: Gary Cotti

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Ben Stiller — Escape at Dannemora(Showtime)

Unit Production Managers: Adam Brightman, Bill Carraro

First Assistant Directors: Lisa M. Rowe, Lyda Blank, Phillip A. Patterson

Second Assistant Director: Kevin R. Shields

Second Second Assistant Director: Luke A. Crawford

Location Manager: Hyo Park

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/New/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Don Roy King — Saturday Night Live,“Adam Driver; Kanye West” (NBC)

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Bob Caminiti

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/Sports – Specials

Louis J. Horvitz —The 60th Grammy Awards(CBS)

Associate Directors: Richard A. Preuss, Ron Andreassen, Kate Hollanda, Sabrina Rufo Mishler, Booey Kober

Stage Managers: Garry Hood, Doug Smith, Benny Almonte, Joey Despenzero, Peter Epstein, John Esposito, Andy Feigin, Doug Fogel, Tyler Goldman, Jeffry Gitter, Phyllis Digilio‑Kent, Arthur Lewis, Julie Lorusso, Jeff Markowitz, Seth Mellman, Cyndi Owgang, Jeff Pearl, Alfonso Pena, Annette Powlis, Kyle Ramdeen, Lauren Schneider, Eddie Valk, Karen Tasch Weiss

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Russel Norman — The Final Table,“Japan” (Netflix)

Associate Director: Carrie Havel

Lead Stage Manager: Jonathan Marks

Stage Managers: Daniel Curran, Mickel Picco

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

Jack Jameson — Sesame Street,“When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special” (HBO)

Associate Director: Ken Diego

Stage Managers: Shawn Havens, Mike Walker, Theresa Anderson

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Spike Jonze — Welcome Home, Apple Homepod (TBWAMedia Arts Lab)

Unit Production Managers: Vincent Landay, Natalie Hill

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

Second Assistant Directors: Robert Kay, Nadeem Ashayer, Dave Marnell

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeff Tavani

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Tim Wardle — Three Identical Strangers(Neon and CNN Films)

Lifetime Achievement Award in Television

Don Mischer

2019 Frank Capra Achievement Award

Kathleen McGill

2019 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award

Mimi Deaton

DGA Diversity Award

FX Networks