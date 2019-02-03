Are Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Engaged?

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner engaged? The couple have been confusing fans for months with their social media posts, nicknames for one another, and of course, the massive amount of rumors claiming that the may be engaged, or even already married.

According to a recent report by E! News, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may very well be engaged. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been seen rocking a huge diamond ring on her left hand multiple times in the past few weeks, and fans believe that her baby daddy may have already popped the question.

The outlet reveals that Jenner and Scott have been dodging engagement rumors since 2017. However, neither of them have confirmed that they’re engaged at this point.

However, Travis did recently speak out on the possibility of walking down the aisle with Kylie, whom he already affectionately calls his “wifey.” The rapper opened up to Rolling Stone, revealing that he plans to propose to the make up mogul in the near future, but that he has to find an over the top way to ask her the big question.

“We’ll get married soon,” he revealed to the magazine. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

As many fans already know, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s share one child together, daughter Stormi Webster, who celebrated her very first birthday earlier this week.

The little girl has seemingly brought the couple closer together, and sources tell People that they are doing better than ever. The source also confirms that Jenner and Scott are not yet engaged, but that they are planning to tie the knot “soon.”

Meanwhile, Jenner shocked fans in the early hours of Sunday morning before the Scott’s big Super Bowl performance with a telling new Instagram post.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie shared a photo of herself with Travis, as the two were seen both wearing all-black ensembles and snuggling up together on a gorgeous white marble staircase.

The caption of the photo simply read, “baby #2?” which sent fans flying into a frenzy trying to figure out if Kylie was asking whether or not she and Travis should start trying to give little Stormi a younger brother or sister, or if she was simply teasing an announcement that she is pregnant again.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner kept their first pregnancy a secret until after their daughter was born. If they are already engaged, there is a good possibility that they are also keeping that news under wraps.