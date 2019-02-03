Watch Real Betis Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Atletico Madrid can move to within three points of the La Liga lead if they can take a win on the road at Real Betis.

Two teams headed in opposite directions in La Liga, as La Liga News notes, meet on Sunday with both needing a win, but for very different reasons. For Real Betis, a win would reverse a slide that has seen the Seville side lose three of their last four matches in the league, and edge them into seventh place and a UEFA Europa League qualification slot. But for Atletico Madrid, a win puts them just three points — one game — off Barcelona at the top of the table, in the match that will live stream from the Villamarín.

The Madrid side comes in as one of the hottest teams in La Liga, winning six of their last seven in the league, and not tasting defeat at all since a 2-0 loss to Celta de Vigo way back on September 1 of 2018, per Soccerway.

Atletico’s streak of domination would appear likely to continue, after bringing in Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata on an 18-month loan deal to pair with French international Antoine Griezmann at the front, according to Goal.

“Morata is an important player for us. We will have four strikers to end the season and he’s compatible with the other three, with Griezmann, [Diego] Costa and [Nikola] Kalinic,” said Atletico boss Diego Simeone on Saturday. “He gives us different possibilities since he’s a finisher striker.”

Sergio Canales leads Real Betis with five goals. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

