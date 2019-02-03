‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, February 1: Steffy Introduces Baby To Aunt Hope, Reese Pays Flo

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, February 1 states that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) kept his word and paid Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) the money he owed her for pretending to be the baby’s mother. He told her that the only reason he crossed ethical and moral boundaries was to keep his daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) safe. Flo felt that the cash was blood money but she really did need it. Per Soap Central, Reese encouraged her to pay her debts and stay in his apartment because the lease would not expire for some time.

Flo saw him with packed suitcases and realized that he was going back to London. Even though she suggested that she accompany him, Reese told her that she would be better off with a man who would treat her better. Reese reminded Flo that nobody could ever know their secret.

At the cabin, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted to know why Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) had sent her husband over to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house to welcome the baby. Hope said that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had been part of Steffy’s family before Beth was born. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke mentioned the timing of the adoption and Hope admitted that it hurt her on some level but this baby had a new home and she would not begrudge Steffy her joy.

Hope wanted to know if the baby looked like its birth mother but Ridge did not know. Hope recalled how she tried to find a resemblance to her on Liam in Beth’s face. Brooke thought that maybe Hope should meet the baby herself. They reasoned that the longer Hope stalled, the harder it would be for her to muster the courage to make Baby Phoebe’s (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas) acquaintance. Hope agreed and left for Steffy’s house.

At the cliff house, Liam again noted the resemblance between Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe. He said that there was something about the way that Phoebe looked at him that reminded him of Kelly. They agreed that the adoption was the right thing. Steffy wanted Liam to know that he would be the baby’s father figure. When asked, Liam told Steffy that Hope had urged him to go over to Steffy’s house.

Hope arrived at the cliff house much to Steffy and Liam’s surprise. Steffy wanted to know if Hope wanted to meet the baby and Hope said yes. She fetched her from the room and introduced her to her aunt Hope. She asked to hold the baby and started to get tearful when she was in her arms. Hope kissed the baby’s forehead and looked at her husband.

