Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Backside In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Tammy Hembrow is showing off her famous curves on social media yet again. The model, who is friends with Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram account this weekend to flaunt her figure in a skimpy bikini.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Tammy Hembrow is known for going through a “booty transformation,” which might be why she now loves to show off her curvy backside on social media.

The model put her posterior on full display on Saturday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a barely-there string bikini. Hembrow is seen sporting a light blue thong, and classic triangle bikini top.

Tammy’s hourglass figure is shown, as well as her angel wing tattoo, which is on her back between her shoulder blades. Hembrow also serves some serious side boob as she lifts her blonde hair into a ponytail.

Hembrow dons a bronzed glow all over her body, and stud earrings as she stands in a swimming pool with water dripping off of her. In the background of the photograph, palm trees and other green foliage can be seen, as well as a gorgeous blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds.

In the caption of the photo, Tammy encourages her followers to head to her app to find meal plans and workouts to inspire them in their fitness journey.

Meanwhile, Tammy Hembrow is now dodging rumors that she hooked up with friend Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga. The model and the rapper have been linked after reports surfaced that Hembrow has been following Tyga around the world on his tour.

“They traveled up to Brisbane separately and hooked up again later on. She’s basically doing his whole Australian tour with him. Tammy spent all night backstage (or on the side of the stage) as if she was his girlfriend. She was walking round with her AAA pass on display for everyone to see,” an insider told the outlet about Hembrow’s relationship with Tyga.

However, earlier this week, Tammy’s sister, Amy Hembrow, who is also her spokesperson, confirmed to the website that Tammy and Tyga are not dating that the “everyone is just friends.”

It’s possible that Tammy and Tyga met through Kylie Jenner and/or the Kardashian family, and become friends during that time. However, for now, the pair aren’t copping to any of the dating rumors.

Fans can see more of Tammy Hembrow by following her on Instagram.