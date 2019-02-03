Nina Dobrev Shows Some Skin In Sexy Satin Dress

Nina Dobrev hit the red carpet this weekend looking gorgeous and elegant in a red satin dress. The former Vampire Diaries star appeared at the eighth annual NFL Honors on Saturday night looking red hot.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Nina Dobrev, 30, turned heads at the event by sporting a one shoulder red dress with a thin strap. The actress flaunted her famous curves, including her thin, flat tummy and lean arms, as she rocked the floor length gown.

Dobrev had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleep bun, and wore long, diamond earrings that fell down to touch her shoulders. Nina also sported a full face of glam makeup, which included dark eyelashes and brows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a bright red color on her lips, which matched her satin gown.

The actress attended the event, which was held at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday night. Other stars, such as former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, also wowed during the event.

Hudgens wore a cold shoulder, long-sleeved black gown, which showed off her own dangerous curves. Her shoulder length raven locks were parted down the middle and styled in kinky waves which fell over her shoulders.

Vanessa, who later posed for photos with Nina, also sported a dramatic makeup look, including very dark brows and lashes, a bronzed glow, light pink lips, and a vivid purple eye shadow. Although Hudgens is dating actor Austin Butler, she seemingly showed up solo to the event.

Meanwhile, Nina Dobrev seemed to rock the red carpet alone as well. Previously, the actress told Cosmopolitan that she usually keeps her romances out of the public eye, and doesn’t even post social photos with the person she’s dating.

“I don’t typically post photos with significant others, which is funny, because when I do post a photo with a guy, the media will pick it up and assume I’m dating him. It makes me laugh because, in reality, if he is on my Instagram, that means I’m not dating him,” Nina stated.

In the past, Dobrev has been linked to multiple men, but her relationship with her former Vampire Diaries co-star, Ian Somerhalder, is the one that gained the most attention.

Currently, fans can watch Nina Dobrev on her brand new CBS comedy series, Fam, which airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on the network.