Olivia Culpo Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sexy Sports Bra

Olivia Culpo was surely turning heads during her recent outing in Beverly Hills over the weekend. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was photographed wearing a form fitting ensemble, which flaunted her famous curves.

According to the Daily Mail, Olivia Culpo was spotted out in Beverly Hills on Friday. The former Miss Universe winner wore a pair of skin tight, black bike shorts, which showed off her curvy backside.

Olivia also donned a skimpy turquoise sports bra, which put her ample cleavage on full display. The sexy supermodel completed her look by wearing an oversized jacket, which fell off of her shoulder as she walked the streets of L.A.

Culpo added to the look by carrying a small silver handbag, and rocking a pair of matching silver wedge heeled boots. Olivia had her shoulder length brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which flowed in the wind. She also wore a full face of makeup, which included very dark brows, long, dark lashes, and a berry color on her plump lips. The model also had red polish on her nails.

Olivia has been jetting around the world as of late, and sharing all of her travels with her followers on Instagram and YouTube. The model recently headed to Asia with her sister, as well as other hot spots, which she documented for all of her fans online.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo is one busy woman. Not only is she a Sports Illustrated model, but she also has her own YouTube channel, where she shares very personal moments from her life with fans, such as time with her family. Olivia also shares her interests like food, fashion, fitness, makeup, music, singing, and more on the channel.

Recently, Culpo released her own fashion collection, Express X Olivia Culpo. She premiered the line in New York City last month, and couldn’t help but gush over her achievement with excitement on social media.

“Guys I just got to Times Square — look that’s me — exciting for the new Express collection,” she announced in the clip she shared on her Instagram Story. “This is insane. Oh my God. Woo hoooo,” Olivia said during a video of herself viewing a billboard for the line in the city for the very first time.

Meanwhile, her love life as also been busy. Despite breaking up with her on again, off again love, NFL player Danny Amendola, Olivia recently reunited with the football player, and the two are allegedly back together.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo by following her on Instagram.