Bill Cosby Fires Back About Prison Sentence, Claims He’s In Jail For Infidelity Not Rape

Bill Cosby has been incarcerated for nearly 20 days but that doesn’t mean he’s accepted his fate. Now, the former Cosby Show star’s longtime publicists are speaking out with details about his perspective on the prison sentence and his current state of mind. Both Ebonee Benson and Andrew Wyatt decided to pay Bill Cosby a visit at the Montgomery Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. They discussed a number of issues with him, including the reason for his incarceration. Although Bill Cosby was found guilty on sexual assault charges, he reportedly insists that’s not the real reason he’s in prison.

According to Wyatt, Bill Cosby believes he is behind bars for infidelity. Wyatt went on to compare Cosby to Harvey Weinstein and Brett Kavanaugh noting the controversy of the judicial system where people of color are concerned. “He’s behind bars for infidelity. Sexual assault is the only crime you can be convicted of with no evidence and no proof and we’ve seen the justice system and how it works with recent major things happening with [Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh, or Harvey Weinstein.”

Bill Cosby also believes his incarceration is part of his fight for justice, according to BET. “The judicial system is not the same for people of color. This is about civil rights. If people don’t start paying attention, a lot more freedoms are going to be taken away.”

The latest news about Bill Cosby’s chat with his publicists follows a string of reports about his life behind bars. As previously reported on Inquisitr, multiple reports suggested Bill Cosby had taken on the role of an inmate doctor, referring to himself as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, his iconic character from the Cosby Show. The 83-year-old comedian is reportedly conducting doctor appointments and even diagnosing inmate patients before referring them to the infirmary.

In a short period of time, the story had gone viral. However, it is still unclear whether or not all of the details are true. Back in September, Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years behind bars for the sexual assault of Andrea Constand. On February 1, 2019, Constand settled her defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby for nearly $3.4 million, according to Time magazine.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Wyatt insists Bill Cosby’s days have been “relatively routine,” according to Madame Noire. The comedian/actor is focused on abiding by the rules. Bill Cosby’s legal team has not released a statement about the recent settlement with Andrea Constand.