Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale’s Relationship Is ‘Flirty & Fun,’ Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale may be Hollywood’s newest couple. The pair first sparked romance rumors last month after they were allegedly spotted getting cozy together at a party.

According to Hollywood Life, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are at it again, only this time they were caught by cameras. Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star and the Underworld actress were seen out together and they were holding hands.

Sources now tell the outlet that the pair is both looking at their new relationship as something fun and flirty because neither of them wants anything serious at this time.

“Kate has an extremely flirty and fun personality and Pete isn’t looking for anything serious right now as he’s really busy focusing on himself. They ran into each other at Globes parties and started talking more so they have stayed in touch more, but this isn’t anything serious right now — It’s just fun and flirty for both of them,” an insider dished.

Of course, fans can’t stop talking about the couple’s 20-year age difference. Beckinsale, 45, is the mother of Lily Mo Sheen, with her ex, actor Michael Sheen. Lily is currently 20-years-old, only five years younger than Davidson.

However, sources claim that Beckinsale is looking and feeling young at the moment and that those closest to her aren’t shocked that she’s dating a 25-year-old comedian with tattoos and a very famous ex-girlfriend.

“Kate is very much into looking and feeling young, so it’s not surprising for friends to see her have fun with someone so much younger. She has a younger daughter herself and always tries to be young, fun and playful with her,” the source stated.

As many fans already know, Pete Davidson recently ended his engagement to Ariana Grande, and before that he was in a longtime relationship with Cazzie David.

Pete and Ariana intrigued fans with their coupling and their fast-moving relationship, getting engaged after only a few weeks of dating. Davidson’s fame skyrocketed due to the relationship, and it seems that now that it is over, other Hollywood starlets are also noticing what the SNL star and budding actor has to offer.

Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale’s love life is mostly defined by her relationship with Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003. She’s also been married to Len Wiseman, whom she split with after two years of marriage. She was also linked to Matt Rife, who is 22 years younger than her, and Jack Whitehall.

Neither Pete Davidson nor Kate Beckinsale have officially spoken out about the nature of their relationship.