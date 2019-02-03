Jurnee Smollett Speaks Out In Support Of Brother Jussie Smollett Following His Recent Attack

Earlier this week, the disheartening attack on Empire star Jussie Smollett sparked a media firestorm on social media. In the early hours of Tuesday, January 29, Jussie was attacked in Chicago, Illinois, by two unidentified suspects. According to multiple reports, the attack is being classified as an alleged racist and homophobic attack. According to CNN, Jussie’s attackers spewed racial slurs and made derogatory comments about the actor’s sexuality before attacking him.

Jussie Smollett reportedly had a noose-like rope tied around his neck and was doused with bleach. Shortly after reports began circulating about the attack, Jussie’s family, friends, and fans took to social media to share their reactions to the attack. Now, his sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, has also released a statement in support of her brother. Jurnee took to social media with a candid photo of her siblings.

She captioned the photo with a description of Jussie’s spirit describing her family as “joyful warriors.” Jurnee admitted the photo captured her family at a happier time in their lives, but she insisted the photo is a representation of the positive energy they desire to maintain.

“Because there’s a light in him that cannot be dimmed, because we are a family of joyful warriors, we will not let this get the best of us. Although this is a picture from happier times, this is the spirit to which we chose to move forward…they will not steal, our joy.”

Below her statement, Jurnee also reposted the official statement released on behalf of the Smollett family. In just a short period of time, Jurnee’s statement has gone viral with tons of fans commenting to offer well wishes to Jussie as he recovers.

Jussie Smollett was reportedly scheduled to make an appearance at Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, February 2. However, the singer/actor released a statement confirming the cancellation of the performance as he recovers from the recent attack. In an emailed statement to ABC News, security concerns were cited as the reason for the seemingly abrupt cancellation.

“Jussie is so honored to perform for his fans, friends and family on Saturday night. However, please forgive us. For security reasons, we cannot accommodate any meet & greets. Your meet & greet upgrade can either be refunded or donated to the Black AIDS Institute in your name,” the statement read.

The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the attack. Recent reports have confirmed the law enforcement agency have been able to retrieve surveillance footage of the attack. They are now working to identify the assailants.