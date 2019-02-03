‘Wendy Williams Show’ Adds More Guest Hosts

Wendy Williams isn't healthy enough to return to her show just yet and more guest hosts have been announced.

Talk show host Wendy Williams, 54, has been absent from her self-named show since the holidays when her battle with Graves’ disease worsened after experiencing an accident.

According to a statement released by her family, Williams had fractured her shoulder and was on the mend. But she also began experiencing complications from her Graves’ disease that required hospitalization, reported Page Six. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disease that impacts the thyroid.

As previously reported, Nick Cannon will be guest hosting the syndicated talk show from February 4 to February 6. Cannon, 38, currently hosts MTV’s Wild n’ Out and Fox’s The Masked Singer. Cannon has appeared on The Wendy Williams Show last year, and in 2017. He explained that health comes first, which is something he understands all too well, as he has lupus.

“I mean, [as] someone who also deals with autoimmune conditions, I know how it goes. You wake up one day thinking you feel great and you can hit a wall like that, so…,” he told Us Weekly at an IHG Hotels & Resorts party he hosted before the Super Bowl.

Page Six just learned that former Orange Is the New Black actor Jason Biggs will host the show on February 7, and Keke Palmer will step in and take over on February 8.

Former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd has been scheduled to guest host on February 11 and February 12, followed by comedian Michael Rapaport, who fills in on February 13. Bravo host Jerry O’Connell will be covering for Williams on February 14 and February 15.

Cannon told Us Weekly that Williams is “doing great.”

“I mean, I think it’s an honor for her to think that I can even step in for her, and she’s excited to get back as well. So we wish her nothing but the best and continue to pray for her,” he said.

Dr. Oz also told Us Weekly that he continues to pray for his friend. He explained that Graves’ disease is a “problematic issue” because it doesn’t always improve.

“It’s an autoimmune problem where your body’s immune system is irritated and it starts to wage a war against itself including the thyroid gland. So you have to cool the civil war down — that takes a long time … it can take months, sometimes longer,” Oz said.

Williams, her husband, and their 19-year-old son live in New Jersey, but she was spotted at a CVS in sunny Florida recently on an outing with a friend. Hopefully the beautiful Florida weather will help her feel better.