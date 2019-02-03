Arizona Man With Tattoo Reading ‘Fun Size’ On His Penis Is Arrested After Sending Nude Pics To Minor

Joshua Louis Hillyard was working with youth at an outreach program.

An Arizona man has been arrested on suspicion of sending nude photos of himself to a young girl he knew was a minor after a distinctive tattoo made him easily identifiable. The man, who worked as a youth outreach mentor, sent a photo of his penis to one of the girls in his program.

The Daily Mail reports that Joshua Louis Hillyard contacted the student through social media and sent her unsolicited photos. Hillyard was easily recognizable because he has the words “Fun Size” tattooed on his penis, and he is on probation for another matter. Hillyard was arrested on Friday when he came in to meet with his probation officer.

Cottonwood Police say the distinctive ink led them right to Hillyard, 28, who was working as a mentor in a school outreach program. The girl who received the photos told her School Safety Officer that Hillyard sent her photos of his genitals with the tattoo and that she was disturbed by the inappropriate photos.

Hillyard told the local police that he knew the girl was 16 but thought that was the age of consent in the state, so it was okay. He said that is the age of consent in Montana where he was put on probation.

Hillyard is on probation for burglary, fraud, and sale of dangerous drugs, according to police. He is being held at the Yavapai County Detention Center and charged with furnishing harmful materials to a minor.

The Daily Star reports that if it wasn’t for the unique tattoo, it would have been difficult to make an arrest in the case because the photos were taken close up and did not include the suspect’s face.

“Police in the town of Cottonwood say they identified the suspect in an incident thanks to the graphic nature of the explicit close-up images that apparently clearly show the tattoo’s wording.”

It’s unclear if the school was aware that Hillyard was on probation when he was hired for the school’s outreach program. Hillyard is facing time behind bars as sending indecent photos to a minor is a felony.

