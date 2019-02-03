Kensington Palace Reportedly Spends Hours Deleting Comments About Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Per ‘Hello’

When it comes to royal fans, it seems that there’s division between some ardent Meghan Markle fans and Kate Middleton fans. This has led to a constant flow of positive and negative comments and arguments, with few of which have been violent in nature. And according to Hello Magazine, the online feuding between fans has required Kensington Palace to spend hours every week moderating their social media accounts.

“The Palace has always monitored comments but it’s a hugely time consuming thing. They can block certain words, but some of it is quite serious. Over the course of last year, with hundreds of thousands of comments, there were two or three that were violent threats. You can delete and report and block people and the police have options around particular people. It’s something you have to manage because there’s no other way to control it.”

The source elaborated further that many of the arguments “follows a Kate vs Meghan narrative and some of the worst stuff is between Kate fans and Meghan fans.” This sort of feuding between fans was likely spurred on further by reports that the women were conflicting. While it’s unclear whether the rumors had any merit, the hardcore fans can’t seem to stop fighting about every little thing.

Wealth And Squabbles: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Rumored Royal Feud Gets TLC Special ???? [↪️https://t.co/U9rw7y2uXB] pic.twitter.com/cyWJLjJZUG — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) February 1, 2019

The sort of fever surrounding the women isn’t too surprising, considering that Kate and Meghan represent the modern royals of today. But Hello Magazine is hoping to calm down some of the arguments by launching their own campaign called “Hello To Kindness.”

Cyber bullying has become more understood by the public in recent years, especially with Melania Trump choosing to focus on the topic as one of her causes. Her “Be Best” campaign has drawn both criticism and praise, but whatever the case, it’s clearly one of the main issues surrounding not just the youth of today, but adults too.

The amount of drama on social media by royal fans extends also to Meghan’s American family, as Cosmopolitan noted that her half-sister and niece were “feuding” on social media. The publication noted that Tyler was calling her “poverty stricken,” while Samantha lashed back by calling him a “little vagrant on the fringe.”

Royal fans can only hope that all of the feuding will stop one day, although it seems unlikely at the moment considering how passionate each group seems to be. And with that being said, it also seems unlikely that Meghan is anywhere close to mending her broken family relations.