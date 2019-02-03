50 Cent Seen Flirting With ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Nikki Nicole

It looks like 50 Cent loves the ladies and the ladies love 50 Cent. The rapper and actor was recently spotted at an Atlanta nightclub getting cozy with Black Ink Crew: Chicago regular, Nikki Nicole, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago follows a group of tattoo artists working at a local tattoo shop in Chicago called 9MAG. The shop was opened by Ryan Henry with a little help from his friends, including tattoo artist and rapper Phor️️️️️. Throughout the show, Phor️️️️️ was romantically linked to Nikki Nicole and the two eventually became an official couple. The 25-year-old entrepreneur became a regular on the series and her relationship with Phor seemed to be thriving despite drama with fellow cast members. However, things took an unexpected turn for the lovebirds after Nikki found out Phor had been cheating on her by sending naked videos of himself to other women via Snapchat. She soon ended the relationship and it looks like she’s ready to move on to another rap star.

In the photos and video clips captured in the Atlanta nightclub, 50 Cent can be seen distributing dollar bills to those around him from a giant box of money. Nikki was right next to the rapper as he handed her a large stack of cash. He can also be seen leaning over to plant a kiss on the reality TV star’s lips. According to a report from Bossip, 50 Cent reportedly ended up spending more than $30,000 during his night in the popular strip club.

The videos and photos have since been reposted to the Shade Room’s Instagram account.

Fans had mixed feelings about the possibility of a relationship between the two celebs. “Y’all don’t realize Nikki is already a successful Black woman? Ain’t nothing wrong with getting with successful men,” one fan said in support of the duo. “No Nikki, not him,” another wrote in protest.

Several fans also encouraged Nikki to reconcile with her ex Phor. Black Ink Crew: Chicago is currently in its fifth season and during a recent episode, Phor has expressed missing his ex-girlfriend but has decided to focus on other women. During a tattoo convention in Las Vegas, the tattoo artist was seen getting flirty with one of his clients and it was later revealed that he hooked up with a woman that same night.

It’s currently unclear whether Nikki or 50 will be making an appearance during Season 5 of the show.