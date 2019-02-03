Australian Model & Entrepreneur Natasha Oakley Stuns Her 2 Million Instagram Fans With Several Bikini Shots

Australian model and businesswoman Natasha Oakley sent the temperature of her Instagram account completely soaring after she posted several new jaw-dropping bikini pics.

The 28-year-old stunner posted three recent bikini pictures through which she flaunted her enviable assets, as well as her overall well-toned body. In the first picture, which she posted on Friday, February 1, the sexy model was featured busting out of a white bikini set as she struck a pose at the entrance of a room. The stunner wore her blonde, curly hair down, applied minimal makeup, and ditched all accessories to pull off a natural and stunning look, which garnered close to 50,000 likes within a day of being posted.

In the second photograph, Natasha wore the same bikini to flaunt her perfect abs, but posed at a different location. Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the picturesque background of Australia’s Whitsundays Islands, and in the caption, the patriotic model wrote that she loves Australia. In the third snap, Natasha wore a one-piece ribbed swimsuit and sat on the deck of a yacht to flaunt her long, smooth legs. The picture racked up close to 20,000 likes and 150-plus comments, where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and openly expressed their admiration for the model’s sexy body.

Per the tags in Natasha’s recent post, her outfits, as well as her trip to Whitsundays, was sponsored by fashion brand Revolve as part of the “Revolve Around the World” event.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, the brand frequently arranges getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. Last month, Victoria’s Secret angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo were also invited by the brand to a getaway in Japan.

Although Natasha has a huge fan following on Instagram and she keeps making headlines for her fashion-related activities, she was recently in the news for upsetting her fans — for a rather minor reason.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Natasha shared a sponsored post for Range Rover on January 7, where she was featured wearing high-waisted jeans and a polka dot blouse, which she paired with some high-heeled mules and a handbag. The model stood next to the luxury vehicle and wrote in the caption that the car has been “a dream for the Aussie Summer.”

Although the photograph appeared to be harmless, it enraged some followers who pointed out and criticized Natasha’s reverse-parking skills and opined that she needs to work on it. As can be seen in the comments section, followers forgot about Natasha’s beauty and the post turned out to be full of critical comments, calling her parking skills “terrible.”

Per the Daily Mail article, one fan came to Natasha’s support and wrote the following comment.