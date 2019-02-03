Donald Trump’s Deep Tan In Middle Of Winter Due To ‘Good Genes,’ White House Claims, Amid Tanning Bed Rumors

Donald Trump's deep, orange-hued tan has remained constant even in the dead of a Washington, D.C., winter, and the 'New York Times' has investigated why.

Even in the middle of winter in Washington, D.C., with temperatures dipping into the low 30s and snow coating the ground, Donald Trump has maintained his trademark deep, orange-hued tan, and how he does so remains a mystery. But in an investigation into the origins of Trump’s tan by the New York Times published on Saturday, the White House offered an official explanation for Trump’s ability to maintain a tan even in the “pale of winter.”

“The official line from the White House, as with other matters surrounding the president’s physical health and appearance, is that Mr. Trump’s glow is the result of ‘good genes,'” wrote Times reporter Katie Rogers, who added that the “good genes” explanation came from “a senior administration official who would speak only on the condition of anonymity.”

The White House claim contradicts the explanation offered by former Trump White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who in her memoir, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, alleged that Trump had secretly installed a tanning bed in the White House, as Inquisitr reported. But other White House aides said that they were not aware of any such tanning bed, and according to Rogers’ report, “three people who have spent time in the White House” deny that any secret tanning bed has been installed there, or on Air Force One.

The NYT report also cites dermatologist Dr. Tina Alster, who said that though she has not treated Trump personally, the appearance of his skin indicates that Trump “was using tanning creams or sprays to achieve his look.” Specifically, Alster noted, the orange hue of Trump’s skin tone and the “often-present white circles” under his eyes are tell-tale signs of tanning cream or spray usage — and would appear to “rule out” Trump’s use of medicine that would give his skin a tanned appearance.

The questions over Trump’s orange-tan skin tone date back as far as the 2016 presidential campaign. At that time, Jason Kelly, a Cleveland makeup artist, who was charged with helping Republican leaders with their appearance before speaking at the Republican convention there, told Harper’s Bazaar that Trump used tanning spray.

“I know exactly what he does to himself,” Kelly told the magazine in 2016. “The tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes.”

An official makeup artist is permanently on call at the White House, but according to the New York Times, Trump has declined her services, insisting on maintaining his distinctive appearance privately.