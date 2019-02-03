Aly Raisman Says She’s Not Watching Her Ex, Colton Underwood, On ‘The Bachelor’

But she did express support for one girl on the show.

Aly Raisman has revealed that she has not been checking out this season of The Bachelor, even though her ex-boyfriend, Colton Underwood, is the lead. The Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast dated Underwood from late 2016 to early 2017, but in an interview with People Magazine, she admitted that they had lost touch.

“I don’t watch the show,” Raisman said to People. “We broke up a couple of years ago and we really — we have not talked in a really, really long time.”

But even though she doesn’t watch the show, it looks like she heard about one contestant’s admission that she had once been a victim of sexual assault when she was a college student. During last week’s episode, Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up to Underwood about the traumatic incident and many have commended her for having the bravery to do so on national television.

Raisman is a fellow survivor, as she was one of the hundreds of female athletes who were sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar.

“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television, I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it,” Raisman added.

During his conversation with Caelynn, Underwood disclosed that one of the reasons he was still a virgin was because his ex-girlfriend had been a sexual assault victim. He did not name Raisman, but many viewers assumed it was her.

Even though their relationship was short, Underwood called Raisman his first love during a recent interview on the Lady Gang podcast.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood and The Bachelor franchise caught some flack because of that revelation, because some viewers felt that he should not have linked an ex-girlfriend’s trauma to his sexual inexperience. Others felt that he should have allowed Caelynn to tell her story without talking about himself.

'Something bad happened': The Bachelor's Caelynn reveals college rape https://t.co/uztdJj1OFN pic.twitter.com/TnVb4hWw5J — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) February 1, 2019

During last week’s episode, one of the season’s ongoing feuds was quashed, as Caelynn and fellow pageant queen Hannah B agreed that they would be cordial to one another in spite of their differences. The two competed against one another at the Miss USA pageant, which seemed to be the root of their tiff, but neither have confirmed what caused their previous friendship to disintegrate.

The preview for the next episode shows Colton Underwood and his female suitors headed to Thailand. Viewers see Heather, who has never been kissed, embrace Underwood under the glow of fireworks while Cassie gets a one-on-one date on an island in the middle of the ocean. While all of this seems peachy, it wouldn’t be a Bachelor preview without the hint of some drama. It seems that Elyse will be the source of it in the next episode, as she’s seen expressing regret for some mysterious thing she’s done.

