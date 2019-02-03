The Family Of 9/11’s Youngest Victim Is Still Waiting For Justice

Christine Lee Hanson was only a toddler when she was killed in the 9/11 attacks, and today her family still hopes to see a trial for the last five Al Qaeda suspects.

It’s been 18 years since the shocking and tragic attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001. Even as time passes, there are still many families picking up the pieces as they grieve loved ones gone too soon. Among those families is that of Christine Lee Hanson’s. Christine was only a toddler when she lost her life in the attacks and, she was the youngest victim of the tragedy. She would be turning 20-years-old this month if she hadn’t lost her life, according to Fox News.

Little Christine had been aboard the United Airlines Flight 175 with her parents. They were on their way to California and were looking forward to visiting Disneyland and seeing family. Their plane was hijacked by terrorists and slammed into the World Trade Center as thousands watched in horror. Christine and both of her parents were killed instantly, leaving her grandparents, Eunice and Lee Hanson, heartbroken. Her grandparents later donated Christine’s beloved stuffed animal Peter Rabbit to the 911 Memorial Museum. Today, it serves as a reminder of the innocence lost on that terrible day.

Christine and her parents were among nearly 3,000 Americans killed as a result of the terrorist attacks. Her grandparents are still hoping to see justice served for the remaining five Al Qaeda suspects. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed helped orchestrate the attacks and has spent over 10 years in Guantanamo Bay prison. He is one of the five who has yet to stand trial.

Lee Hanson once worried he wouldn’t be alive long enough to see real justice be served in regards to those responsible for killing three of his family members. In 2011 he said, “We look pretty weak in that we can’t bring these people to trial.”

Yes, you’re reading this correctly. There still has not been a trial for the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks on America. https://t.co/9N9iEHUAMm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 3, 2019

Unfortunately, his prediction was right. He passed away late last year. Eunice, who walks with a cane, met with U.S. defense officials in a New York hotel alone.

“My husband just died in November,” she said. “And he said all along that he’ll never live to see the end of this trial. And that’s just how I felt and it all came” to pass.

Still, families are hopeful to see a trial come into play in the upcoming year. For many, life was ruined forever. Now on her own, Eunice never stops thinking about her family and praying that she sees the day a resolution is brought about.

“There’ll be justice for my kids. My kids were on the airplane,” Eunice said. Her husband Lee was buried in Connecticut alongside Christine and her parents.