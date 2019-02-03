Lily Aldridge & Caleb Followill Welcome Second Child

Model Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill have welcomed their second child into the world. The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced the big news in an Instagram post that has since been deleted from her page.

According to People, the gorgeous model shared a black-and-white photo of her newborn son’s tiny feet on Saturday morning. In her caption, she wrote that Winston Roy Followill “blessed our lives” on Tuesday, January 29. She did not give any other details such as his birth weight or length.

Aldridge, 33, and Followill, 37, have been married for seven years, since May 12, 2011. They are already the proud parents of a 6-year-old daughter, Dixie Pearl.

The 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl first announced that she was expecting her second child in an Instagram post on August 19, 2018. Aldridge uploaded a photo of herself in a teeny bikini on the beach with a protruding baby bump. Her caption simply said “surprise” with three hugging face emojis on both sides of the word.

Two months later, the Nashville, Tennessee-based family found out if a baby boy or baby girl would be joining their family by popping two giant balloons filled with colored confetti. While Aldridge shared three photos from the big reveal on Instagram, she slyly used the black-and-white filter, so her 5.3 million followers were left wondering if she would be decorating the baby’s nursery in pink or blue.

Aldridge shared many photos of her pregnancy journey on social media, including a picture on January 12 in which her large baby bump was on full display.

In the Instagram caption, she said that she was “ready” to burst. She cutely used three different emojis to convey her emotions though: the collision symbol, popcorn, and the red balloon.

When asked about how she was preparing her young daughter for her first sibling, Aldridge told Us Weekly that she gave Dixie a special new doll to take care of.

“She carries it around. She’s going to be an amazing sister,” she said.

In March of 2018, Aldridge told Porter that Dixie is her “best friend” and “the only person that [she wants] to hang out with.”

Performing science experiments is one of the things the mother-daughter duo enjoy doing together.

“We like to go to the park where there’s an amazing science center. She loves science,” explained Aldridge.

Hopefully, Dixie won’t mind sharing her mother’s time with her new baby brother, Winston.