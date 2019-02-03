Trump Denial Of Climate Science ‘Irresponsible And Very Troubling,’ Says Bill Nye

'It would be silly and laughable if it weren’t so serious.'

Earlier this week, as Midwest temperatures were approaching all-time record values, President Donald Trump tweeted, “What the hell is going on with Global Waming[sic]? Please come back fast, we need you!”

Scientists quickly corrected the president. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Trump government’s research agency, tweeted that winter storms “don’t prove” that climate change is not happening.

Questioning and contradicting the global consensus on climate change is nothing new for President Trump. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, at last year’s Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Buenos Aires, Trump was the only leader to refuse to commit to fighting climate change.

In wake of record-low temperatures and in the face of Donald Trump’s continual denial of climate science, Rolling Stone interviewed popular science communicator and television presenter Bill Nye. Donald Trump’s denial of climate science was the main topic of the conversation.

According to Nye, President Donald Trump’s denial of climate science and climate change is “irresponsible and very troubling.”

“You know, people talk about this all the time. It would be silly and laughable if it weren’t so serious. We in the science education hope that cooler heads prevail sooner than later,” he said.

Bill Nye explained to the Rolling Stone that — having read Bob Woodward’s Fear: Trump in the White House — he is of the opinion that Donald Trump “chooses not to absorb information,” and yet believes to be an “expert” on everything; from cybersecurity, over nuclear policy, to climate science.

Bill Nye addressed what appears to be the president’s confusion in terms of terminology. Much like other climate science deniers, Trump appears to confuse climate and weather and argues that the scientific community invented the term “climate change” because scientists were not able to prove that global warming is indeed happening.

“There are many reasons Trump may be against addressing climate change, but one thing is clear: he doesn’t understand the science behind it” https://t.co/JXDGIigdrv — TIME (@TIME) January 29, 2019

“The world is getting warmer and it’s changing the climates,” Nye explained.

“The conservative media have seized on the idea that global warming means that it’s getting warmer everywhere every day, but that’s not accurate.”

In January, the United Nations Security Council held an open debate discussing the fact that climate change is now considered a “threat multiplier.”

It is now the global scientific consensus that the risks associated with climate change already pose a dangerous threat to millions across the globe. Keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels — considered imperative by world’s leading scientists — was also discussed.

But the United States will likely remain a pariah when it comes to global climate science initiatives, at least while Donald Trump is in office. According to Bill Nye, denying science is a failure of the American education system.

“There’s just this tremendous irony in people denying science,” Bill Nye the Science Guy concluded for Rolling Stone.