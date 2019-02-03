’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Is Swiping Right After Recent Divorce

It looks like Larissa Dos Santos Lima is finally ready to move on after her divorce from Colt Johnson, according to a report from In Touch Weekly. While interacting with her fans through her Instagram Stories, the Brazilian bombshell confirmed she has joined popular dating app, Tinder, and will be sharing her “fun and hilarious” experiences in an upcoming video.

Larissa and Colt appeared on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. After coming to the United States on a K-1 visa, Larissa moved in with Colt, his elderly mother, and their cats. However, life in America with Colt wasn’t what the Brazilian woman expected it to be and she had a difficult time connecting with and maintaining healthy relationships with the people in her new husband’s world, including his mother. Her relationship with Colt’s mother got so bad that she insisted the pair move into a new apartment for themselves; however, that didn’t happen. The couple broke up after several domestic violence disputes which led to Larissa being arrested several times, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Larissa also accused her former husband of cheating.

Colt later filed for divorce from Larissa and has since been poking fun at his ex-wife on Instagram, according to a report from Us Weekly. Colt posted a strange video of himself offering to “give away” his ex-wife.

“Please take her off my hands,” he said in the video.

“I’m giving her away. You can have her. I will fly her out on a chartered airplane to you at no cost. I will even arrange for you to have flowers when she arrives because I hear she likes them.”

The Brazil native has not addressed Colt’s taunts but that could be because she has her eyes on a new man, fellow 90 Day star Jesse Meester, according to a post from reality TV blogger John Yates. During a Q&A with her fans, one fan asked if there was something going on with Jesse and Larissa responded, “I wish lol.”

And Larissa isn’t the only 90 Day star open to the possibility of finding new love. While chatting to In Touch Weekly, Jonathan Rivera revealed he would be open to the idea of participating in another reality TV show to find love, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Jonathan announced his split from estranged wife, Fernanda Flores, and said he is now focusing on himself and his family. As for Fernanda, it seems the 20-year-old is also focusing on herself and working to build her career as a YouTuber and model.