Lindsey Pelas Rocks A Tight Bra And Flaunts Massive Cleavage On Instagram

If you’ve been following former Playboy model Lindsey Pelas on any of her social media accounts, you’re probably well aware of the type of titillating content the blonde bombshell prefer to post.

Having previously modeled for GQ, Glamour, and Maxim— just to name a few — Pelas is no stranger to flaunting her famous curves and tight body, and her latest string of photos are no different. Earlier this week, Lindsey shared a snapshot of a particularly skimpy swimsuit, which was barely able to contain her ample assets — as previously detailed by the Inquisitr.

Still, while she often enjoys sharing a glimpse into her daily life, Pelas is no stranger to the world of endorsement deals and paid posts. Earlier this week, she took to popular social media platform Instagram to promote a handful of nutritional supplements.

Earlier today, Lindsey posted a sultry snapshot to promote a rather peculiar product: Devour frozen meals.

In her latest Instagram share, the former Playboy Playmate can be seen holding some mouth-watering meals. In her right hand, Pelas is holding a package for Devour’s Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese. In her other hand, she’s seen holding the fully-cooked product, which has been laid out on a plate.

Of course, while some will be distracted by the tasty meals that she is showcasing, most will have their attention squarely focused on Pelas herself. In this particular image, Pelas can be seen posed front and center. Her signature blonde tresses are flowing down either side of her body, coming to rest near the aforementioned food. In terms of makeup, Lindsey is sporting a lip nude and a hint of mascara, which compliment her sculpted eyelashes and perfectly contoured cheeks.

When it comes to fashion, Pelas is keeping things simple. Rather than decking herself out in more extravagant clothing, the buxom model has opted for a tight push-up bra, which is barely able to contain her ample assets. Unsurprisingly, there’s plenty of cleavage on display.

At the time of writing, Lindsey Pelas’ tantalizing post has only been live for little more than an hour, but that hasn’t stopped it from achieving popularity. Her dedicated legion of followers has flocked to the post, which has accrued well over 18,000 likes, with over 270 comments in tow.

Some Instagram users were quick to note that Devour’s line of frozen meals seems like an odd match for Lindsey, though some followers offered up positive comments nonetheless.

“Take their money. I KNOW you don’t eat that stuff!” one user wrote.

“You are gorgeous Lindsey, the food is delicious,” another chimed in.

Late last year, Lindsey Pelas shared an exclusive look at her 2019 calendar with Maxim, which features plenty of photos of the soaking-wet model.

“I knew the only way to top being naked was being wet, so this year I made a “Wet” calendar,” Pelas told Maxim.