Charlie Sheen Open To A Revival Of ‘Two And A Half Men’

Two and a Half Men ended in 2015, but is it ready for a revival? It turns out that one of the former stars of the show is open to it. Charlie Sheen revealed to Us Weekly that he would do a revival of the hit show “today.”

“It’d be cool to finish the saga on a different note. It would be nice to have some closure there and just finish the story as it should have been told,” Sheen said, speaking to the site.

Sheen’s character, Charlie Harper, was killed off in the final season of Two and A Half Men. Despite that small fact, Sheen explained his reasoning for a Charlie Harper return.

“It doesn’t really matter what happened at the end, how they got rated on the show. I think if I just walk through the door, return, whatever [and] say, ‘Alan, you’re not going to believe it,’ after that is what happened,” Sheen said.

In recent years, many shows have found new audiences through revivals. The hit television show Roseanne returned to television. However, after her character was killed off, the show returned for a second season as The Conners. Although the matriarch was no longer included in the show, fans have enjoyed having the other family members back on their screens.

Full House also had a revival on Netflix. Fuller House reintroduced fans to most of the old cast while introducing some new members of the Tanner/Fuller families. However, the revival didn’t last as long as perhaps some fans would have liked as the fifth and final season of the show was recently announced. Cast members spoke out about the ending of the show after the fifth season, which is set to air sometime this fall.

Could Two and a Half Men be successful if it were to be revived? It is hard to say, but fans shouldn’t get too excited as Charlie Sheen revealed that he has not been in touch with anyone from the show.

While fans may not be catching him in a Two and a Half Men revival, they can catch Sheen in a Super Bowl commercial. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Sheen will appear in a commercial on Sunday for Planters. Interestingly, Planters has not had a Super Bowl ad since 2008.

renewed journey. ❤️©️❤️#TotallyFocused pic.twitter.com/400dpF1ytg — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 11, 2018

In December, 2018, Sheen took to Twitter to celebrate being sober for one year. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Sheen posted a photo of his chip on the social networking site.