Devon Windsor Rocks Bikini With Triangle Cutouts On Instagram

Devon Windsor has been on a roll sharing bikini pics on her Instagram account, with her latest showing off a revealing swimsuit. The photo showed the model holding onto silver railings, with a beautiful tropical backdrop, including blue waters and palm trees. Devon faced the camera diagonally, as she threw her head back and let her hair catch the wind. She showed off her toned body in a matching top and bottom set with triangular cutouts.

This photo was the third update today, including one where Windsor showed off her derriere in what looks like the same bikini. Plus, she also posed in a one-piece that was black with white accents. That post revealed that she was in Saint Barthélemy, which is part of the Caribbean Islands.

Prior to taking off for sunnier weather, Devon shared photos of herself in an urban backdrop, most likely New York City. This is based on her new year’s post promoting an event at Omar’s at Vaucluse, a high-end restaurant. The streetwear that Devon sported included an all-black base of pants and a fuzzy sweater, which she played up with a multi-colored, fuzzy vest. The vest had light pink fuzzy accents on the bottom and on the elbows, and the model accessorized with a black hat.

And previously, Windsor revealed to Marie Claire how she was discovered.

“It was in Saint Louis. I was in middle school at a bat mitzvah and a fashion photographer Suzy Gorman came up to me and asked me if I considered being a model,” she explained.

“I did a shoot with her and than I signed with an agency in Saint Louis. I joined Vision Model Management when I was 15 and I went to Los Angeles that summer to do castings. While I was there I did a shoot for Roxy and then I signed with IMG in New York — they kind of took over from there.”

Since then, the model has worked with a large number of high-end brands, including her notable association with Victoria’s Secret. Devon took part in last year’s VS Fashion Show, and wore a colorful lingerie set that was paired with a billowing, striped-and-pattern cap. She shared a video of her catwalk, which revealed how dramatic the cape looked as she strutted down the runway. Windsor has also recently been promoting her new vlog, where she talks about her workout routines for preparing for the huge show.