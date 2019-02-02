Amid Measles Epidemic, One Anti-Vaxxer Asks How To Keep Her Child Safe

Despite the great strides made to reduce the spread of measles, it seems a new epidemic has broken out in the United States. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a measles outbreak has been identified near Portland, Oregon.

At the time of this writing, at least 43 people across Washington and Oregon have contracted the disease. Seeing as how measles usually targets the young, it comes as no surprise that most of the confirmed cases occurred with children aged 10 and under — specifically, young children who have not received the measles vaccine.

Unfortunately, it seems that the disease has popped up outside of the Pacific Northwest. As reported by Market Watch, health officials in Georgia have confirmed that three individuals in the Atlanta metro area have contracted the disease.

Understandably, some parents are concerned with the recent outbreak and are taking to social media to figure out how best to protect their children. In an ironic twist of fate, one so-called “anti-vaxxer” took to the Facebook group, “Natural Health Anti-Vaxx Community” to seek advice on how best to protect her children.

“My 3 year old is not vaccinated and there is currently a measles outbreak in my state. Any suggestions for precautions I can take to protect her would be very much appreciated,” the mother wrote.

Unsurprisingly, hilarity ensued.

As Market Watch details, Facebook users flocked to the group to share a few hilarious comments. Despite the suggestion that this particular Facebook page would cater to those who don’t believe in vaccines, it seems the group partly consists of members who enjoy trolling “legitimate” anti-vaxxers.

“Have you tried thoughts and prayers?” one user asked.

“Build a wall around her and make the vaccinated people pay for it! Sending my thoughts and prayers,” another chimed in.

One user, in particular, opted to simultaneously ridicule so-called “Flat Earthers,” who believe that the planet is not spherical, but rather flat.

“Bring her to the edge of the flat earth. The air is cleaner there,” the commenter joked.

With news spreading of the recent measles epidemic, some famous TV personalities have even weighed in on the matter, including CNN’s own Jake Tapper. Taking to Twitter, Tapper posted a simple message, which has resonated with his fans and followers.

???? VACCINATE ???? YOUR ???? CHILDREN ???? https://t.co/ypRnHT7hAC — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 31, 2019

As detailed by Market Watch, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) took it upon themselves to research the spread of measles over a four-year period, starting in 2014. Of the nearly 1,800 measles cases reported throughout the U.S., nearly 70 percent of the individuals who contracted the disease were not vaccinated.