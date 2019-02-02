Isabeli Fontana Goes Topless In A Bikini Bottom On Instagram

Isabeli Fontana shared a new topless photo on Instagram with her fans. The post showed her at the beach, as she wrapped her arms around herself and played with her hair with her right hand. She wore her hair down with some of it falling in her face, along with high-waisted bikini bottoms. The swimsuit featured a fish design, which was fitting considering she was posing at the beach in front of the ocean. The photo was processed in black-and-white, which gave it a dramatic look.

This is the second black-and-white photo Isabeli has shared on her account in several days. The other one was also taken at the beach, but she was dressed in a high-cut swimsuit and a loose, long-sleeved shirt that read “alo.” That picture was geo-tagged in Miami Beach, Florida.

And previous to that, Fontana shared a photo of herself in her boyfriend’s shirt, as she commented that she was feeling pretty in his clothing. The photo was a little washed out, and the model had her hair brushed back in a casual bun. The shirt was multi-colored with a very busy design, and she was standing on an outdoor patio overlooking beautiful green scenery.

The model has been successful in the industry, and she opened up about her honest feelings about beauty to PopSugar. Some of her comments might surprise her fans.

“I have to try to feel beautiful because I never feel beautiful in my life, you know what I mean? Because I have other things to worry about. I have two babies. I’m so busy. I never feel pretty.”

And when the interviewer mentioned that other women wish they could look like her, Fontana responded.

“Oh. Well, I don’t think that’s the most important thing ever,” she said.

“The most important thing is how you are inside. And if you’re happy inside, you glow and look prettier. I never feel like, ‘Oh, I’m so pretty!’ I never felt like that. Oh my god, I always thought I was horrible, the skinniest thing ever. I hated myself when I was young. It’s crazy.”

With a fan base of over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, it’s not unusual for Isabeli to receive tens of thousands of likes on her posts. Fans have come to know and enjoy her stream of updates, which include a mix of professionally shot photos and casually snapped pictures. Perhaps this is what makes her so popular, because she is both beautiful and down to earth.