Australian Model Jessica Hart Flashes Her Enviable Assets In New Instagram Snapshot

Australian model Jessica Hart recently took to her Instagram and treated her 237,000 followers to a risque new photograph, where she left very little to the imagination by wearing an extremely short crop top.

In the monochromatic photograph, the 32-year-old model flashed some serious underboob, as well as her taut tummy, which left her followers totally hot under the collar. The model wore skimpy denim shorts, which she deliberately left unbuttoned. She tugged at her shorts, wore her hair down, lifted her chin up, and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very sultry pose.

Per usual, Jessica’s fans and followers showered her with compliments and expressed their admiration for her by posting lots of hearts and kisses emojis. One fan called her the sexiest woman alive, while another one likened Jessica to legendary model Bridget Bardot. Others wrote comments like “utterly mesmerizing,” “stunning,” “pure hotness,” and “still amazing.”

A few weeks ago, the Aussie bombshell sent pulses racing by wearing nothing but a pair of skimpy, nude-colored panties. She laid on her belly atop a beach mat, wore no makeup, tied her hair into a sleek bun, and posed for the photograph against the picturesque backdrop of the ocean.

The model — who has worked with a lot of well-known brands and has also been a former Victoria’s Secret model — appeared in an interview with Rose Inc., where she was asked about the most valuable thing that she has learned over her career. In response, the model said that learning to hold one’s identity through it all is a hard thing and that it leaves one confused as to who one is.

“We get caught up in the way that we dress or beautify ourselves. Are we doing it for ourselves? Are we doing it for what we think people want to see from us? In the long haul, I’ve learned to just stay true to who you are, and do things because you want to do it, and dress the way you want to dress. Try not to take in everyone’s opinions and try to be independent.”

During the interview, she was also asked about the famous gap between her teeth, which makes her stand out among the rest. The model said that the feature is very normal to her and that she has never felt like the gap is something that she would feel ashamed of. She also added that she has never felt the need to have it “fixed.”