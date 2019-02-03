Donald Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus In Florida

The three men played at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

After a Christmas break spent in Washington, D.C. and then an extended government shutdown, Donald Trump finally got to fly to Palm Beach, Florida last night to his golf resort Mar-a-Lago. This morning, he met golf icons Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus for a round in Jupiter, Florida where Woods lives and has a restaurant.

TMZ says that Trump tweeted a photo of the threesome today saying that it was a “great morning” to play with two golf legends, particularly while there is still snow on the ground back in D.C.

Golf Digest says that the course that Trump, Woods, and Nicklaus played on today was designed by Nicklaus, known by the nickname the Golden Bear. All three men have played together before, and Nicklaus endorsed Trump during his run for the presidency.

Woods has not been as keen to endorse Trump’s run for office, but he says despite who the president is, one needs to respect the office.

“He’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

President Trump golfed with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods earlier today in Florida pic.twitter.com/eXMH4BghmD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

Donald Trump spent much of the government shutdown lamenting that he was not in Florida with his family for his big New Year’s Eve party which he had previously called the highlight of his year, reports the Inquisitr.

During the holidays and the shutdown, Trump kept tweeting that he was alone in the White House and not at Mar-a-Lago, and he was working hard despite the fact that he alleged that nobody showed up to negotiate with him over his desire to build a wall on the southern border of the United States.

“I am in the White House, working hard. News reports concerning the Shutdown and Syria are mostly FAKE. We are negotiating with the Democrats on desperately needed Border Security (Gangs, Drugs, Human Trafficking & more) but it could be a long stay.”

Donald Trump is very fond of his Mar-a-Lago resort and golf club which he calls the “Winter White House.” In truth, according to the Inquisitr, Marjorie Merriweather Post donated her Mar-a-Lago estate to the United States government to be used as a winter White House, but in 1980, the federal government was forced to sell the property because the cost of the upkeep was too high. In 1985, Donald Trump purchased the property and in 1995 he turned it into a private club.