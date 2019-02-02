Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Pose For A Selfie On Instagram

The duo shared a sweet selfie in celebration of their friendship.

The two have had their ups and downs over the years, but it looks like Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are firmly in the friends category right now. On Saturday, Kardashian shared a sweet photo of the duo, showing that even though they may fight, family always sticks together.

In the black-and-white photo, Disick and Kardashian are cuddled together and smiling happily. Kardashian has her long blonde hair hanging around her face in waves, and her eyes are highlighted with shadow and mascara. She appears to have a nude lip on and no visible accessories.

While Kardashian looks typically chic, Disick goes for a far more laid-back vibe. The former partner of Khloe’s older sister Kourtney kept it casual in a cozy grey hoodie with a black T-shirt underneath. His dark hair is cropped close to his head, and he sports a healthy growth of beard.

Although it’s clearly smooth sailing for the duo now, that hasn’t always been the case. During his often tumultuous relationship with Kourtney, Khloe and Scott would often butt heads — sometimes with explosive results. But as Disick and Kourtney have split and developed a successful relationship as co-parents, things have warmed considerably between the two, and they appear to have entirely reconciled.

It’s been smooth sailing on all fronts for Disick lately, who is also enjoying a great relationship with Kourtney, with whom he shares three children — son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign. Kourtney even gets along with Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The couple has joined the Kardashian clan on vacation, and Kourtney and Richie have been seen socializing frequently.

And according to rumors, Richie could become a more permanent addition to the family unit sooner rather than later. Reports are swirling from the Kardashian-Jenner camp that Disick might soon propose to the 20-year-old model, after two years of dating. Radar Online even reports that momager Kris Jenner is on board with the plan, and hoping that the special moment will feature on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Kris wants nothing more than for it to be filmed because she knows that it will be great for ratings,” a source close to the family stated.

But conflicting reports have said the couple is in no rush to head down the aisle. In fact, some sources have hinted that the two might be thinking of starting a family together and adding to the extended family. In the meantime, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has been enjoying the single life — she’s been romantically linked with 20-year-old Luka Sabbat as well as model Younes Bendjima since splitting with Disick.