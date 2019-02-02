Clinton Campaign Had ‘More Contacts’ With Russians Than Trump, Says Former Adviser To Clintons

Former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mike Penn, argued in an op-ed written for the Hill and published on Saturday that the Clinton campaign had “more contacts” with Russians than the Trump campaign.

Penn’s piece takes aim at Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and possible coordination with the Trump campaign. President Donald Trump is being accused of collaborating with official Moscow to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the most recent development in Mueller’s probe is the indictment of longtime Republican operative Roger Stone. Stone was indicted in the District of Columbia on charges of false statements and obstruction. CNN filmed Stone’s arrest, which drew criticism from Donald Trump.

Mike Penn appears to be in agreement with the president. “Something struck a raw nerve in this country when 26 agents showed up with automatic weapons drawn in a pre-dawn raid to arrest Roger Stone, terrorizing his deaf wife,” he wrote.

According to Penn, the manner in which Stone’s arrest was carried out demonstrates that Robert Mueller is a “public relations-conscious” prosecutor, and shows that Mueller is abusing his “enormous power.”

According to the Clintons’ former adviser, although it is obvious that the Trump campaign had “a string of contacts” with Russians, the accusations brought up by the special counsel’s office have “not amounted to anything remotely resembling the preposterous idea” that Donald Trump is a puppet of the Kremlin.

The Clinton campaign, according to Mike Penn, had more contacts with Russians than the Trump campaign. Both sides were simply trying to dig up dirt on their opponents, he argues.

“If anything, the Clinton campaign had more contacts with Russians in its attempt to destroy Trump. Frankly, neither of the campaigns conspired to do anything but to try to get the drop on their opponent.”

Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to the former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, is “the most destructive force here” because the special counsel’s office committed a “string of constitutionally questionable actions.”

Furthermore, according to Penn, Mueller’s investigation has impacted foreign policy. Instead of developing better relations with Russia in an effort to distance it from countries such as China and Iran, the United States is hostile toward Vladimir Putin’s country.

While arguing that there was no coordination between official Moscow and the Trump campaign, Penn noted that both the Russians and the Chinese were spreading disinformation during the 2016 presidential campaign. He added that the United States has done the same to both countries.

Concluding the article, former adviser to Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mike Penn, touched on Robert Mueller’s eagerly-anticipated report. The special counsel’s report will, according to Penn, “be designed to sow doubt rather than create finality.”