‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Says She Is Treated ‘As An Equal’ In Her Relationship

Fans were introduced to Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, on Teen Mom OG. While viewers have watched some of their relationship play out on television, Amber has also shared updates about her relationship on social media. On Saturday, she took to Twitter to open about her relationship with Andrew and revealed that the father of her son treats her “as an equal.”

Amber tweeted, “Don’t ever feel inferior to the person you love because of their intelligence. Andrew has taught me many things but the one thing I will always appreciate is how he treats me as an equal no matter where or what you come from!! I love him for helping me understand this.”

Fans who have followed the reality show star’s story knows that she and her boyfriend come from very different places in life. Amber was a teen parent and has spent time in prison. Despite that, she and her boyfriend seem to have a pretty solid relationship and appear to be very happy together.

Amber and Andrew started dating in August 2017. The couple met in an unsuspecting situation – on the set of Marriage Boot Camp. According to E! News, Andrew worked as a crew member on the show while Amber was filming with her ex-boyfriend, Matt.

A source told the site, “It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming. Her relationship with Matt was in bad shape and when you’re shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew.”

Things went well with the couple and in May 2018, Amber gave birth to her son, James, who is the second child for Amber and the first child for Andrew.

Fans were introduced to Amber Portwood in 2009 on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. In the episode, Amber and her ex-boyfriend Gary found out they were expecting a daughter together. Amber gave birth to her daughter Leah and the couple tried to make their relationship work. However, the two had a tumultuous relationship that was chronicled on Teen Mom.

Amber went through some troubled times including spending some time in prison. Upon her release, however, she focused on getting her life together and turning things around. She continued to share her journey on reality television. Although she considered stepping back from the reality show that made her famous, Amber will return for a new season of Teen Mom OG, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. It is unclear when a new season will begin filming or will air.