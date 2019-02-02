‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: The Main Alliance Crumbles

Say goodbye to the 'Fun Five.'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Alliances are a dime a dozen in the Big Brother house, and it’s no different for the houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother. This season, the house was predominantly run by the “Fun Five” alliance, which contained Tom Green, Kato Kaelin, Lolo Jones, Natalie Eva Marie, and sometimes Ricky Williams. The group was the brains behind the Ryan Lochte eviction, and the current plan to send Joey Lawrence home, as he sits on the block next to Kandi Burruss.

While the “Fun Five” was a solid alliance for about a week, things have totally crumbled in the last several days. The group split into two sides with Tom and Kato being against everyone else. According to Gold Derby, the breakup of the “Fun Five” was due to Tom’s obsessive need to find out who held the Power of the Publicist.

Since the twist was revealed to the houseguests, Tom made it his mission to decide who was granted the secret power. Viewers saw that Tamar Braxton was given the power after America placed their votes on Twitter, but Tom’s gut told him it was either Kandi or Joey. The Road Trip actor believed putting one of the two on the block would force them to use the power, but as viewers know, they don’t have it.

Tom to Kato- There is always the possibility the power will come into play during the live show. I'll put up Lolo, which is better #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/57uEwL5mey — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 2, 2019

Since several days have passed since the Power of the Publicist twist was revealed, and Kandi nor Joey has revealed anything, Tom has realized it must be someone else. The comedian has been pressuring everyone in the house to tell him if they have it which is making many of the houseguests uneasy.

Another cause of the break up was Natalie’s refusal to use the Power of Veto to take Kandi or Joey off the block. Tom and Kato were under the impression she was going to use it to remove either candidate so they could backdoor Ricky. After the veto ceremony, the men were left shocked and it was all downhill from there. Trust was broken between the group, and the women in the alliance were tired of feeling pressure and intimidation from the men.

Tom and Kato got Lolo and Natalie to put their hands in and agree they are the Final 4. All four said they dont have the power. Tom said they will find out who has the power and send them home #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/ILQytozIwY — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) January 30, 2019

Natalie and Lolo, as well as Tom and Kato, remain loyal to their ride-or-dies, but there are no other solid alliances in the house at this time. Both pairs are trying to win over Tamar, who appears to be the loose cannon who will be the deciding vote in tonight’s eviction.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.