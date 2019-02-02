Watch Eleider Alvarez Vs Sergey Kovalev Free Livestream: How To Watch Saturday’s Title Fight Online

Boxing fans who want to watch the Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight on livestream will be in luck, with free coverage of one of the most highly anticipated rematches of the year.

The two will face off on Saturday from The Star in Frisco, Texas, for the WBO light heavyweight belt currently held by Alvarez. The fight is part of a tripleheader of title fights on ESPN and ESPN+, and boxing fans will get a chance to watch it for free online (information on how to find a livestream can be found below).

The first fight between the two was a classic, with the Russian Kovalev winning on the scorecards until Alvarez landed a flurry of blows in the seventh round, dropping Kovalev three times and earning the upset win. As Bloody Elbow noted, the rematch is seen as a very even affair with no clear favorite.

It was a long time coming for the 34-year-old Alvarez to get a chance to fight for a belt, and ESPN noted that he’s not looking past Kovalev despite a win in the first contest. Alvarez had plenty of praise for his opponent in the lead-up to the fight this week, saying he put in some of the hardest training of his life for the fight.

“He’s one of the best fighters in the division still. He’s a great (former two-time) champion, but now I’m the champion,” Alvarez said through a translator.

“Some people say that when you become champion you don’t train as hard, but I’m training harder for this fight than I did for the first one. I will be ready. I have a great team around me. I have a great trainer (Marc Ramsay) that pushes me. I know this is going to be an even tougher challenge but I am training hard to be a champion for a very long time.”

IT'S FIGHT DAY!!! WBO Light Heavyweight Championship of the World: ????????Eleider «Storm» Alvarez

(24-0, 12 KOs) vs.

????????Sergey «Krusher» Kovalev

(32-3-1, 28 KOs). Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. «The Ford Center at The Star Arena», Frisco, Texas, USA. #AlvarezKovalev2 on ???? ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ROQ6CwzakX — Skrynnyk Bohdan (@Skrynnyk2017) February 2, 2019

There are pairs of other major fights on the card as well:

Oscar Valdez (24-0, 19 KOs) vs. Carmine Tommasone (19-0, 5 KOs for the WBO featherweight title

Richard Commey (27-2, 24 KOs) vs. Isa Chaniev (13-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant IBF lightweight title

Those looking to watch a livestream of the Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight can find coverage starting on ESPN at 10 p.m. ET and continuing on ESPN+ at 12 a.m.

The livestream of the Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev match can be found on the ESPN+ streaming service, which is available for a free trial.