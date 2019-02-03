Bow Wow Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Woman In Atlanta Ahead Of Super Bowl

Rapper, actor, and reality television star Bow Wow kicked off Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta in jail. He was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of battery with substantial physical harm.

According to People, the Atlanta Police Department received a call around 4:15 a.m. on February 2 from a woman named Leslie Holden, who said that the 31-year-old celebrity assaulted her. However, once on the scene outside of a building in midtown, Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, said that the woman had assaulted him.

Officials said that since “both parties did sustain visible minor injuries,” and “officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation,” they were both charged with battery and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

In his mug shot, Bow Wow has two scratches across his forehead and a bruise under his right eye.

TMZ reported that the Atlanta resident was released on Saturday afternoon after posting an $8,000 signature bond.

The gossip site also revealed that the woman involved is a model more famously known as Kiyomi Leslie. She is Bow Wow’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and appears with him on the WEtv reality series, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. In her mug shot, her reported injuries are not visible.

Various media outlets reached out to the star’s rep for an official comment, but were declined.

The investigation is ongoing, reported People.

Friday night, hours before the incident, Bow Wow was seen at a Super Bowl event, Shaq’s Fun House, thrown by basketball great Shaquille O’Neal.

The Columbus, Ohio, native burst into the spotlight when he released his first rap album at just 13-years-old, 2000’s Beware of Dog. Then known as Lil’ Bow Wow, the teen mentored by Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri scored hits with the songs “Bounce with Me” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name).”

While Bow Wow continued making music, he also branched out into acting, starting in 2002 with a cameo in the film, All About the Benjamins. He had starring roles in films such as Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation, and Roll Bounce, and was one of the main characters in the CBS series CSI: Cyber for two seasons from 2015 to 2016.

He has a 7-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, from a previous relationship with Joie Chavis, who recently had a baby boy with rapper Future.

Prior to his arrest, Bow Wow had been promoting a pop-up shop in Atlanta for mother Teresa Caldwell’s clothing boutique, Taste.