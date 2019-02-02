Brazilian Hottie Barbara Fialho Shows Off Lots Of Skin In Throwback Video From Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Barbara Fialho is one of the most popular models in Brazil and she has proved time and again that she has what it takes to rock the ramp and leave a lasting impression on the audience.

The 31-year-old model — who has been associated with Victoria’s Secret since the age of 23 — recently stunned her 548,000 Instagram followers to a jaw-dropping throwback video where she is featured walking down the VSFS2012 runway, wearing a tiny printed bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination. She wore minimal makeup, wore her dark hair down, and accessorized with a bracelet, a clutch, and a drop earring in one ear. Barbara finished her look with a pair of high-heeled pumps that accentuated her glamorous gait as she confidently swayed her hips during the catwalk.

The bombshell not only posted a video but also added two stills from the fashion show which allowed her fans to have a closer look at her sexy body and pretty face. In the caption, Barbara shared with her fans that she has been associated with Victoria’s Secret for nine years and that no one had imagined that she would get a chance to work for the famous brand. According to the English translation of the Portuguese caption, the model suggested everyone that they should never give up on their dreams and should get off the couch if they want to realize them.

Within just a day of going live, Barbara’s post racked up more than 20,000 likes and close to 800 comments wherein fans and followers showered her with compliments, calling her one of the “sexiest Brazilian models.” Other fans thanked Barbara for motivating them and giving them the aspiration to realize their dream.

Apart from her modeling duties and social media activities, Barbara — who is also a well-known Brazilian singer — recently made an appearance on the popular Brazilian TV show, Luciana By Night, which is aired on Brazil’s RedeTV.

During the show, the model revealed that throughout her 15-year-long modeling career, she has been able to maintain healthy body weight, per an article by Brazilian website, Jornal Dia Dia. According to a Google translation of the article, the model revealed that she can maintain the same weight throughout the year and added the following.