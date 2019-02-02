Donald Trump Jr. Burns Kamala Harris On Twitter Over Support For Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

Known for his controversial tweets — often incendiary in the fashion of his famous father, President Donald Trump — Donald Trump Jr. has recently roasted Democratic Senator Kamala Harris via Twitter.

Hours ago, Donald Trump Jr. took to the popular social media platform to include a screen capture of Kamala Harris endorsing Democratic Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, a man who is currently embroiled in a developing scandal related to allegations that he was pictured in blackface, or in a Ku Klux Klan hood, in his medical school yearbook.

Kamala Harris offered a full-throated signal of support to Northam following his victory in the gubernatorial race in Virginia in 2017, stating that it was a victory against unnamed forces of “hatred and bigotry.”

According to Vox, Northam initially admitted to posing for the snapshot in question, apologizing profusely for the incident. Now, it appears that the governor of Virginia is walking that statement back, claiming that he had no knowledge of the yearbook photos nor having ever posed for them.

The Blaze may have been one of the first outlets to report on Kamala Harris’s perhaps premature praise, with writer Aaron Colen pointing out that the California senator was one of the Northam’s fellow Democrats to immediately call for his resignation — citing Kamala Harris’ tweet from February 1 as evidence.

“Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.”

Well this is awkward & didn’t age well at all. pic.twitter.com/H9v7qK5ZWm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2019

The Blaze would go on to feature one of Northam’s own tweets, which does not appear to have aged well either. In this particular tweet, one made on August 22, 2018, Northam would go on to excoriate the notion of white supremacy.

We sent a clear message that these white supremacists are not welcome in the Commonwealth. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 22, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. has been busy on Twitter as of late, taking the time to promote his father’s success in terms of job creation. As CNBC reports, the rate of job growth in January was nearly double that anticipated by economists surveyed by Dow Jones — showing no signs of slowing due to the prolonged partial government shutdown.

His tweet — in reference to Kamala Harris’ previous stance on embattled Governor Ralph Northam — has attracted a great deal of attention, however. Not only have over 31,000 Twitter users taken the time to retweet his sentiments in the span of a few hours, but the California senator’s communications director was prompted to issue a sharp reply, per Mediaite.

“Your dad said nazis were very fine people. Maybe sit this one out.”