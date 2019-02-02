Andrea Constand Settles Lawsuit Against District Attorney Who Failed To Prosecute Bill Cosby For Sexual Abuse

Andrea Constand has settled her legal battle against former district attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. who depicted her as a liar when she claimed she was sexual abused by Bill Cosby.

In 2005 Andrea Constand went to the police of suburban Philadelphia to tell them that she had been drugged and sexually molested by Bill Cosby. No one wanted to hear that the man known as ‘America’s Dad’ was guilty of such egregious crimes. Rather than believing her story, many dismissed her as a liar. Former Pennsylvania district attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr., believed Constand was full of it and refused to prosecute Cosby, according to the New York Times.

Constand was a basketball coach for Temple University’s women’s basketball team in Ontario. She knew Cosby well and often attended dinners and parties at his Philadelphia home. Constand trusted Cosby, enough to vent to him about some stresses that were on her mind one night during a visit. Cosby offered her three tiny pills that he claimed would relieve her anxiety. He told her they were an herbal remedy but in reality they were a heavy dosage of Benadryl. Constand began to lose consciousness, but not before Cosby took off her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Bruce Castor demanded her to supply more detail in regards to her sexual assault, but this was difficult as she had been drugged at the time. It would be years before Constand would see her abuser finally seek justice. In 2o18 Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to ten years in federal prison.

Prior to Cosby’s incarceration, Constand sought out justice on her own. She sued Mr. Castor for defamation, saying that he depicted her as a liar and refused to bring charges to the case. That lawsuit has finally been settled, the details of which have not been publicly revealed. “All litigation between the parties has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of both parties,” the lawyers for both sides said in a joint statement sent Friday. “Other than what is contained in this statement, neither side will have any further comment.”

Previously, Castor had claimed that Constand simply didn’t provide enough detail regarding her allegations, making it impossible for him to prosecute Cosby. “If the allegations in the civil complaint were contained in that detail in her statement to the police, we might have been able to make a case out of it,” he later said. He then accused her of telling differing stories saying that the details she’d given police, much different than she told court in her lawsuit.”