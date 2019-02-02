Sara Sampaio Rocks Thong Teddy & Looks Forward To Valentine’s Day

Sara Sampaio shared a Valentine’s Day-themed Instagram post with her fans today. And she’s right, the holiday is just around the corner. The model wore a thong teddy for the photo, which was pink leopard print with lace accents on the bra portion. She also had a red robe that she held up with her hands, while she let most of her derriere exposed. Sara wore her hair down in loose waves, and looked great with dark eyeliner and slightly purple-tinged lipstick. Sampaio stood with her back diagonally facing the camera, and gave a sultry look over her left shoulder.

The model’s recent posts include a birthday shout-out to fellow Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes, plus a video of her going all-out during a karaoke session. Plus, Sampaio recently shared some fierce selfies, including one of her sporting a shimmery pink eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Here other selfie was a throwback picture, but it’s clear that she’s aged well since then and doesn’t look that much older now in comparison.

In addition, she shared an announcement that she is the new face for Xti Footwear. The brand offers a wide range of chic shoes, from sandals and heels to boots.

The model has made a mark on the industry, especially throughout her work with Victoria’s Secret. She previously noted to Culture Map Houston how her work with VS changed her life.

“It changed my life completely. I owe a lot to Victoria’s Secret. They made my career jump like crazy. It’s like people take you more serious. There’s only been a small select group, so it’s a huge honor to get an Angel contract. It give you a voice. It puts a name to your face, and that’s very important.”

Plus, Sara got very honest about her favorite aspect of modeling, saying that “I like traveling, to be honest, and I hate it. It’s like the best and worst part of it. You get to meet so many people, work with incredibly creative people. You get to go to places that you never thought of.”

Traveling often is a huge part of any successful model’s lifestyle. And for someone like Sara, it’s not uncommon to be constantly on the move. For now, it appears that she’s back in Los Angeles, but prior to that, Sampaio was in Florida for the VS swim photoshoot and spent her New Year’s holiday in the Maldives.