‘Celebrity Big Brother:’ Tamar Braxton Calls Kato Kaelin Racist After Miss Cleo Comment

To say tensions are heating up in the Celebrity Big Brother house would be an understatement. There has been drama between the houseguests since day one and two weeks later nothing has changed. While there have been incidents between Lolo Jones and Tamar Braxton, Tamar and Kandi Burruss, and Kato Kaelin/Tom Green and Ricky Williams, the most recent drama surrounds Tamar and Kaelin.

According to Big Brother Daily, Tamar has called Kato a racist after he made a comment to Lolo Jones about her looking like television psychic Miss Cleo. Big Brother Daily‘s Twitter account, BB Updates, documented a conversation between the houseguests from the live feeds that had many left confused. The feed first shared a statement Kato made to Tamar but weren’t sure why she said what she said.

“I think you are a pompous, racist, sexist, a*****e. That’s what I think. I’m done. Based upon the disgusting things that have come out of your mouth, you should be ashamed of yourself. As a matter of fact, I’m ashamed for you,” Tamar exclaimed.

After the comment section on the post filled up with questions from fans wondering what caused Tamar to say that BB Updates posted a previous conversation with Lolo and Tamar where the Olympian let her frenemy know what was said behind her back.

“Do you know what he (Kato) really wanted to say when he put you on the block? Do you remember those Cleo commercials? He said that’s who you look like. “You look like Miss Cleo, so you should have seen it coming,” Lolo informed Tamar.

Tamar had already admitted last week that she wanted nothing to do with Kato after he had put her on the block. The Braxton Family Values star was angry that Kato mentioned her son in his nomination speech, despite the fact that he had no ill will. Kato explained he put Tamar on the block because she had routinely mentioned going home because she missed her son.

Tamar- "I dont want to get into it with you like you have with everybody else". What?! #CBBUS2 #BBCeleb pic.twitter.com/KW0IBIZKWn — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) January 30, 2019

After the Miss Cleo commented was made and Tamar became privy to the conversation, it’s safe to say she definitely will not be speaking to Kato after Celebrity Big Brother wraps. Tamar also refused an apology from Kato after he offered it to her, but the singer was tired of his derogatory comments.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on CBS. Either Kandi or Joey Lawrence will be sent packing as the third evicted houseguest.