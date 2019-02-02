Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Puts Her Pert Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor recently wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers to a sultry new photograph wherein she put her perky posterior on full display by wearing skimpy thong-cut bikini bottoms.

The model posed with her back facing the camera while being submerged in a swimming pool. She also displayed her slim waist and well-toned shoulders through her chic, one-shoulder bikini top. She accessorized with a pair of black shades and wore her hair into a sleek bun to keep it simple yet stylish. The photograph was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean and per the geotag, the model is currently in Saint Barthélemy.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture racked up close to 9,000 likes and fans left several complimentary comments on the snap, including “gorgeous,” “amazing,” “sexy,” and “stunning.” Prior to posting the current picture, Devon treated her fans to another picture on Saturday, February 2, wherein she was featured wearing a risque, black-and-white one-piece swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure. In the pic, she once again maintained her simplicity by wearing no makeup, tying her hair into a messy bun and accessorizing with a pair of black sunglasses. The snap in question garnered more than 15,000 likes within four hours of being posted.

Although Windsor has been best known on social media because of her association with Victoria’s Secret, many don’t know that the model has been associated with the fashion industry for more than a decade now (she started in 2008.) Because of her long association with modelling, the 24-year-old American hottie knows a thing or two about how the industry has transformed over the years.

In an interview with Vogue, the model revealed that although modeling is all about glamour on the outside, it requires one to have thick skin and a flexible approach to the hectic working patterns of the industry. She gave a message to newcomers and said that despite one’s good looks and talent, not everyone is going to love them, adding that when a model is rejected by some agency or brand, it’s not personal.

“It is hard not to take it personally, because you do wonder why they wouldn’t want you. There are enough jobs for everyone, but just because you didn’t get that one doesn’t mean you’re not going to succeed.”

The model also admitted that even though she has some big names on her CV, it is always disappointing when a brand refuses to re-book her for their new campaign.

She said that it can leave one wondering as to why they were not re-booked because the brand once “used to like them,” but with the passage of time, one learns that there’s so much more to it than that.