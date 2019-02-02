‘Playboy’ Playmate Sara Underwood Flaunts Sandy Thighs & Cleavage, Spills Out Of Eye-Popping String Bikini

Former Playboy model Sara Underwood is perhaps best known for her provocative pictures that she so frequently shares to Instagram — photos taken from various exotic locales the world over — but her true talent lies in being able to capture the attention of her most ardent admirers no matter what she is doing. In her most recent social media share, one that comes from the shoreline of a sandy beach, Sara shows off her impossibly fit body as only she can.

In this particular image, Sara can be seen striking an extremely dramatic pose on the beach, nearly popping out of her scanty string bikini in the process. With one arm raised to tousle her signature blonde locks — styled short into a classic bob which curls about the nape of her neck — the world-famous beauty shows off her impeccable physique. A tan and peach bikini top, one which features seashell detailing, leaves little to the imagination as it enhances her enviable bust to great effect. A matching string bikini bottom — one bearing fabric tassels and little else — does almost nothing to hide Sara’s modesty, serving only to cover what it must in order to make the garment worthy of its name.

The star of the show is quite obviously Sara Underwood’s tanned, toned figure — her hourglass silhouette and nearly perfect proportions being further pronounced by the model’s professional pose.

As an artistic, sensual finishing note, Sara has opted to cover her breasts, belly, hips, and thighs in a generous smattering of sand from the beach about her. The background is blurred with a heavy soft focus, purple-pink clouds merging with midnight-blue waters to make for an extremely dynamic and complimentary backdrop.

Taking to her caption to offer up an oft-quoted folk maxim, the former Playboy playmate let the sultry snapshot do the talking for her. It appears that her legions of fans and followers appreciated the effort, offering Sara over 50,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in extremely short order.

One user wrote, “One of the best shots I’ve seen. Gorgeous gorgeous.” A second Instagram fan took the time to write, “So beautiful and hard working! Wishing you and yours also the best!!” followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Sara Underwood has made headlines most recently for her travel escapades with boyfriend — and principal photographer — Jacob Witzling. As designboom details, the duo have been globe-trotting in a heavily modified 1979 Ford F-250 pickup truck, one with a handmade couple’s cabin attached to the truck bed.

No matter where her travels may take her, there can be little doubt that Sara Jean Underwood will have a sizable following trailing closely behind — and they can’t wait to see what she shares next.