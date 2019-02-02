‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Will The Fab Four Get Caught?

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that things go from bad to worse in the case of who killed J.T. Hellstrom next week and throughout February sweeps.

First of all, Victor (Eric Braeden) faces a trial for a murder he did not commit. However, Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that a recording of Victor and Nick (Joshua Morrow) discussing murdering J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and how to get away with it finds its way to the Genoa City Police Department crime tip email, and Sharon (Sharon Case) happens to stumble upon it. While she struggles with what to do about it, it looks like Sharon will end up passing along the tip to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso.)

In the spoilers for next week, Inquisitr reported that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a surprising announcement right before Victor’s upcoming court appearance, and she stuns everyone present by announcing there won’t be a trial that day. Unless somebody intervenes unexpectedly, it sounds like Nikki may finally confess to hitting J.T. with a fireplace poker last April and working desperately with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) to cover it up over the ensuing months of extreme stress and torture. However, given Nikki’s careful original confession to Nick last month, she may attempt to leave her coconspirators’ names out of it.

Recently, the official Y&R Twitter account asked fans to weigh in on the chances of the Fab Four being exposed once and for all. Viewers weighed in with plenty of thoughts on the situation, which most believe has dragged on far too long.

One commenter summed up the thoughts with “It was a great story when it started out but geez….. move on plz!!” Another chimed in agreeing “Who cares anymore. When this J.T. story is FINALLY over, people around the world are going to PARTY!!”

Other viewers believe the women will be exonerated when the details about whoever is hiding in the walls at Newman Ranch come out. One person replied, “Hoping not, but I also believe J.T. is the one in Newman mansion.”

While the women still committed crimes even if J.T. happens to still be alive, in the soap world the fact that they did not murder him may lead to light or no sentences.

However, at least one viewer responded in the affirmative. She wrote, “Yup. And Phyllis’ world is about to crumble. She will lose Nick AND her CEO title at Jabot!”

There is still a lot of storyline left before the whole situation concludes, and the outcome is far from clear.