Gisele Bundchen Hugs Kneeling Tom Brady, Says ‘I Got Your Back’ For Super Bowl Sunday

World-famous supermodel Gisele Bundchen is well-known for her haute couture modeling career as well as her enviable beauty and high profile, but today she’s making waves for her support of husband Tom Brady.

Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots, will be participating in the 2019 Super Bowl tomorrow — February 3 — alongside the rest of his team. They will face off against the Los Angeles Rams — who placed first in the NFC West — in a game which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

In her most recent Instagram picture, one shared just moments ago as of the writing of this article, Gisele Bundchen can be seen laying a big hug on her husband from behind. Tom Brady is kneeling in the middle of a football field, wearing his team’s signature red, white, and blue jersey — a broad and genuine smile plastered across his face.

Gisele shares her husband’s honest grin, beaming from ear to ear. Her signature blonde tresses are styled in natural curls which cascade about her neck, shoulders, and arms — and she chose to accessorize with a simple pair of large hoop earrings. Her lips are painted a pretty pink, and she opts to wear a black windbreaker. Brady, for his part, sports his usual close-cropped hair and the beginnings of a salt and pepper beard.

The stadium surrounding them both is empty, save for a lone staffer in a blue jacket who can be barely discerned in the background.

In the caption attached to the image, Gisele simply states that she has her spouse’s back as he heads into the biggest game in the sport of American football. It would seem that a great many of her fans agree with Gisele Bundchen’s sentiment, as over 320,000 followers gave her snapshot a like, and more then 2,500 users left a comment in the appropriate section.

One user wrote, “A lot of fans rooting for the Patriots! Go, Pats!” while another football fan chimed in to write, “Love this!!! Go Pats!!!!!”

According to CBS Sports, Brady heads into the 2019 Super Bowl as one of the most storied players in the history of the game — laying claim to five Super Bowl championship rings and a whopping eight Super Bowl appearances.

Now referred to by many of his fans — and even casual observers — as the GOAT, or the “greatest of all time,” it appears that Brady will have to live up to his moniker in a game which promises to be a high-octane, pulse-pounding event.