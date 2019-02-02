‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Wears No Clothes But Some Jewelry In New Instagram Photo

Lana Zakocela is one of the most successful models in the international fashion industry and has been associated with big names like Maxim, Victoria’s Secret, and Thierry Mugler.

The 31-year-old model is no stranger to flaunting her sexy body on the runway as well as on social media, and in the recent sultry Instagram photograph, the Latvian bombshell treated her 100,000 followers to a new picture, where she is featured wearing nothing at all, save for some emerald-studded pendants that sat in between her breasts. She also adorned her fingers and wrists with gold and emerald jewelry. Per the tag in the post, she modeled for L.A.-based jewelry designer, Jacquie Aiche.

So as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity, the model covered her breasts with her palms and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very provocative look. Lana wore her brown tresses down, letting it flow across her face. She opted to wear some pink lip color that accentuated her luscious lips. Within less than a day of going live, the picture became an instant hit among her fans and followers on Instagram, who showered her with various compliments.

In order to express their admiration for the beauty queen, fans and followers wrote words and phrases like, “l am falling in love with you,” “your beauty left me speechless,” “the prettiest of all the models out there,” and “absolutely gorgeous and wonderful.” One devout fan — who couldn’t contain his excitement after looking at the sultry photo — went a step ahead and asked Lana to marry him.

In her Instagram Stories, she posted another nude picture from the jewelry campaign, where she covered her left breast with one hand, bit her fingers, and looked straight into the camera, raising the temperature of fans from all over. The same picture was posted on Jacquie Aiche’s official Instagram page, which amassed close to 4,000 likes.

Lana Zakocela is passionate about modeling. In an interview with New Theory, the model revealed that she chose the profession because she followed her instincts. However, she was discovered by sheer luck.

“My heart was telling me to go to Paris, and one Sunday [when] I was 19 years old, I was in Paris crossing the street on the way to the Opera Garnier. I met a gentleman that asked me if I’m a model and that he wants to introduce me to a friend, Ruth Malka, from Karin Model Paris. That’s when I started my career.”

During the interview, she also revealed that she is not only a model but also a humanitarian worker. The stunner said that she decided to give back to the world because when she was a little girl, she always dreamt about someone giving her a chance. That’s the reason why she decided to give that chance and opportunity to someone who needed it the most.