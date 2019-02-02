Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Funny Reaction To Teen Using The F-Word

A teenager casually let a curse word slip while talking to the royal couple.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a good sense of humor after a teenager dropped an F-bomb when talking to them, People is reporting. The royal couple went to Bristol on Friday, February 1 to attend a workshop as part of Bristol Old Vic’s outreach program. While there, the two interacted with many local teenagers who shared their experiences at the historic theater. While those who encounter the royals usually try to be on their best behavior, one boy was unafraid to use improper language in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“When you’re on the stage, you can’t be like, you know, f***ing around on the stage,” the boy said casually. Markle raised her eyebrows and giggled while her husband pretended to need to balance himself after the shocking use of the curse word.

The expecting couple, who are often rumored to be more laid-back than the rest of their family, clearly took the boy’s comments in stride and didn’t appear offended as much as they were just surprised. The public has gotten a glimpse of how the two might be as parents as they have had many sweet moments with kids at their various appearances. Their appearance in Bristol especially had some heartwarming moments.

While Harry asking a young child if they were warm in their bundled up snowsuit was pretty adorable, the undoubtedly most touching moment was when Harry asked for some personal one-on-one time with a boy who had lost his father. Harry was able to relate to the boy as he too lost a parent, the late Princess Diana. The boy told reporters that the conversation lasted for about 10 minutes and “got a bit emotional.”

According to another article from People, this interaction occurred at the Empire Fighting Chance, a program for underprivileged youth to cope through boxing. The organization works with around 250 to 300 kids from the ages of 8 to 21 who are failing at school and might be heading down the wrong path, such as engaging in criminal activity.

While Harry bonded with the young boxer, Meghan felt a particular kinship with the people at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre. As an actress herself, it’s not a surprise that the Duchess was able to relate to the kids at the workshop.

“There’s so much of the emphasis in after school clubs on sport,” Markle said to the kids. “Channeling the energy you have into the creative arts and theatre and all of that is equally as important. Sport isn’t for everyone, just as theatre isn’t for everyone. You can know that there’s a place where you can find community, and sort of explore self discovery and other things you might be thinking about.”